Government efforts and political responses to disaster

The effort to respond to the hurricane’s damage is immense, with FEMA reporting that 4,500 federal workers are currently mobilized to support state and local response efforts. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he would visit North and South Carolina, including meeting with response officials in Raleigh, North Carolina, and flying over Asheville to observe the damage. The president said he’s limiting his time on the ground so that the logistics of his visit wouldn’t lead to “interrupting access to help there.” Biden also indicated that he will seek additional funding from Congress to fund relief efforts in the affected states.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, visited Georgia to survey the damage caused by the hurricane. During his visit, Trump falsely told reporters that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had been attempting to call President Biden about disaster relief but could not reach him. Kemp contradicted that story, telling reporters that he had spoken to Biden, who asked the governor what he needed in the state. Biden responded forcefully to Trump’s claims: “He’s lying. Let me give it to you straight: He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying.”

Donald Trump is a liar. I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024

Cities like Asheville may never be the same due to the loss of life and destruction of property caused by the storm. As government responders and others continue to sort through the damage caused by Helene and care for those affected by the hurricane, the current election cycle pales compared to the years it will take to repair much of the damage done by the storm.