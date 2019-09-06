Robin Williams, who has been a ballet dancer for over 60 years, said she was recently able to buy brown pointe shoes for the first time. Williams, who was the only Black ballerina in her company when she started her career decades ago, reflected on how far the industry has come since the 1960s.

“We weren’t accepted in ballet classes and there were few choreographers,” Williams said in an interview with CNN. “My teacher happened to mention that we had on pink tights because the tights, and the shoes, were supposed to match our skin tone. I thought about it when she said that because I was like, ‘Well our skin isn’t pink.’ And I never forgot that.”