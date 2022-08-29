If more people stop going to Black churchhouses, preachers are unsure how they will be able to continue their programming.

“The future does not look good for organized religion in Black America, especially the historic traditions,” Jason E. Shelton, a sociologist and professor and director of the Center for African American Studies at the University of Texas at Arlington, said. “The Baptists are still the largest, but they’re losing people. The Methodists are really down small. The Pentecostals are losing, but they’re not losing nearly as many, since they’ve always been small.”