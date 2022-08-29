Nothing says summertime like a good cookout. Food on the grill, loud music, line dances, card games and more set the tone for the season.

The connection between Black people and cookouts is deeper than the spread of delicious food.

According to Food 52, European explorers witnessed the Táino tribe, indigenous to the Caribbean, cooking their food on “long wooden frames.” The outlet reported the tribe called the cooking technique “barbacoa.” The explorers returned to the U.S. and began using the cooking method throughout their travels, especially in Southern states. Over time, the term and technique evolved into “barbecue.” Preparing food for large gatherings eventually became a task for enslaved people. Some of the preparation and recipes became mainstays that we see and experience today. During the post-slavery era, cookouts represented community and fun for Black people. Family reunions, neighborhood block parties and summer birthdays were celebrated in these safe outdoor spaces, allowing our friends and families to bond and preserve ancestral legacies.

As we approach the peak of summer, you still have ample opportunities to ensure that your cookout experience is top-notch.

Whether you’re hosting in your backyard, dropping in on a distant cousin or snagging a plate from your neighbor, these are the tell-all signs of a Black family cookout.