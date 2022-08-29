Nothing says summertime like a good cookout. Food on the grill, loud music, line dances, card games and more set the tone for the season.
The connection between Black people and cookouts is deeper than the spread of delicious food.
According to Food 52, European explorers witnessed the Táino tribe, indigenous to the Caribbean, cooking their food on “long wooden frames.” The outlet reported the tribe called the cooking technique “barbacoa.” The explorers returned to the U.S. and began using the cooking method throughout their travels, especially in Southern states. Over time, the term and technique evolved into “barbecue.” Preparing food for large gatherings eventually became a task for enslaved people. Some of the preparation and recipes became mainstays that we see and experience today. During the post-slavery era, cookouts represented community and fun for Black people. Family reunions, neighborhood block parties and summer birthdays were celebrated in these safe outdoor spaces, allowing our friends and families to bond and preserve ancestral legacies.
As we approach the peak of summer, you still have ample opportunities to ensure that your cookout experience is top-notch.
Whether you’re hosting in your backyard, dropping in on a distant cousin or snagging a plate from your neighbor, these are the tell-all signs of a Black family cookout.
1. Late arrivals
Deciding when to arrive at a Black family function is an age-old question. You don’t want to risk being too early and ending up on food duty, but you don’t want to be too late and miss out on the annual family fight!
2. The infamous "grill sandals"
As @actionhankbeard tweeted, if the uncle on the grill has on these sandals, you can bet the food will be amazing.
My man Soldier 76 throwing down on the grill with the cookout sandals. pic.twitter.com/k0dFsYr66Z
— Nuri (@actionhankbeard) August 8, 2017
3. "Who Made This?" (questionable)
Potato salad at a cookout is almost as crucial as macaroni and cheese at Thanksgiving. If this often controversial side is up to par, the rest of the night should go well.
4. Card games
A heated game of spades can make or break a family cookout. We advise only tried and true spade players to sit at the card table and try their luck.
5. Good music
Music is the foundation for any great function. Some of the staples include Frankie Beverly and Maze’s timeless hit “Before I Let Go,” “The Electric Slide” and “Wobble.”
6. Unwanted guests
While we know everyone is technically welcome at the family cookout, we give cousin Sheila the side-eye because she never volunteers to cook or bring anything.
7. The hype uncle/aunt
Your favorite aunt or uncle knows how to turn-up with you at the cookout. Just make sure they make it home safely.
8. Your favorite cousin
Everyone has a favorite family member they look to for emotional support during family events. Sitting beside this person usually leads to unlimited laughter and spilling family tea.
9. Extra takeout plates
It’s a fact that the family member who didn’t bring anything will leave with so many to-go plates. Again, we are side-eying cousin Sheila.
10. Love
Family time can be a bit much for some, but nothing feels better than being around the people you love. Sharing memories while making new ones is one of the best things about family events.