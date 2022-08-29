Historically, Black librarians and educators have led the charge to increase our communities’ literacy. Their tremendous resistance, resilience and resolve in the face of efforts to withhold literacy or suppress Black stories inspired policy and change that shaped the future with little to no support or acknowledgment.

Rodney Freeman Jr., a digital production librarian at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Atkins Library, wants to change that.

As the producer of the forthcoming documentary Are You a Librarian? The Untold Story of Black Librarians, Freeman aims to illuminate Black librarians’ often overlooked history and contributions in America.

Through intimate interviews, Freeman Jr. captured the highs and lows of being a Black librarian via their stories of discrimination, challenges and career triumphs. The documentary also examines the lack of progress in the field that can trickle down to the communities they serve.

Photo: Photo Provided

In some places, it’s socially acceptable — and even legal — to villainize librarians and ban books. In 2024, the American Library Association tracked over 400 attempts to censor library materials and services.

He also sheds light on the lack of diversity in the librarian field. As of 2021, only 7% of librarians were Black, and less than half of that percentage were male.

As Freeman Jr. prepares for the documentary’s release at the American Library Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia in June, Blavity spoke with him about how the film reiterates the need for Black librarians and how they’ve always been on the frontline of our literacy and access.