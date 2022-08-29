Historically, Black librarians and educators have led the charge to increase our communities’ literacy. Their tremendous resistance, resilience and resolve in the face of efforts to withhold literacy or suppress Black stories inspired policy and change that shaped the future with little to no support or acknowledgment.
Rodney Freeman Jr., a digital production librarian at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Atkins Library, wants to change that.
As the producer of the forthcoming documentary Are You a Librarian? The Untold Story of Black Librarians, Freeman aims to illuminate Black librarians’ often overlooked history and contributions in America.
Through intimate interviews, Freeman Jr. captured the highs and lows of being a Black librarian via their stories of discrimination, challenges and career triumphs. The documentary also examines the lack of progress in the field that can trickle down to the communities they serve.
In some places, it’s socially acceptable — and even legal — to villainize librarians and ban books. In 2024, the American Library Association tracked over 400 attempts to censor library materials and services.
He also sheds light on the lack of diversity in the librarian field. As of 2021, only 7% of librarians were Black, and less than half of that percentage were male.
As Freeman Jr. prepares for the documentary’s release at the American Library Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia in June, Blavity spoke with him about how the film reiterates the need for Black librarians and how they’ve always been on the frontline of our literacy and access.
What was the ultimate inspiration behind your upcoming documentary, Are You a Librarian? The Untold Story of Black Librarians?
My inspiration for this documentary is both professional and highly personal. As someone who has dedicated my career to preserving underrepresented narratives, I’ve seen firsthand how the contributions of Black librarians have been systematically marginalized and regulated to footnotes. In library school, I was told that libraries were segregated one day and the next, they were not. What happened in between? No details were ever given until I started exploring this project and learning about the many contributions that Black librarians have made to this profession and this nation. This story of resilience drives me to ensure that every viewer understands that Black librarians are not just custodians of books but of hope, resilience, and cultural identity.
What impact did Black librarians have during transformative eras such as the Civil Rights Movement and the Jim Crow era? And why do you think they were often overlooked in their efforts?
During eras marked by deep racial divides, Black librarians were beacons of knowledge and empowerment. They provided access to books and educational resources in segregated communities. Some created secret libraries to check out Black History books, served as community leaders, participated in civil rights marches and demonstrations, and built safe havens where ideas of equality could take root. They organized reading clubs, educational programs, and informal networks that empowered individuals to question injustice and strive for change. Despite their monumental impact, these contributions were often overlooked due to systemic racism and a pervasive culture that sidelined Black achievements. My journey has shown me that these individuals’ brilliance was intentionally obscured in many ways, and this injustice fuels my mission to bring it to the forefront.
How did Black librarians navigate the challenges of segregation and limited resources during those eras?
Black librarians navigated a harsh reality with extraordinary resilience and creativity. Faced with segregated facilities and scarce resources, they built grassroots networks and improvised with what they had—turning small, underfunded spaces into vibrant centers, whether it was a small dingy room in school, a dimly lighted basement in a church, or a back room in a house, they found a way of learning and culture. Their resourcefulness wasn’t just about survival and thriving in an environment designed to limit them. I see their determination as a testament to the human spirit—a spirit of resourcefulness that fought and still fights against a system that sought to silence their right to pursue the essential tenets of what it means to be an American. Literacy equals Liberation. I only suspect their reliance on a higher power kept them going when many were told they could not.
How did literacy and access to books/information play a role in the lives of Black people during those eras?
For Black communities during segregation, literacy was not only a means of personal empowerment but also a form of resistance. There are so many stories of Black newspapers being smuggled down south from the north so people could hear stories of black success and achievement or Black collectors creating Black author book lists and sharing that information with other Black folk to let them know what to read so that they could be able to read freely. Access to books and information was a tool to break the chains of ignorance imposed by an unjust system. Black librarians deeply understood this power—they provided knowledge and a pathway to self-determination, cultural pride, and social mobility. In my view, every book and every piece of information they shared was a beacon of hope, lighting the way out of systemic oppression, and it is that hope I aim to capture in this film.
Historically, how did Black librarians promote literacy and access to information within the Black community?
Historically, Black librarians were trailblazers in creating spaces that nurtured learning and cultural pride. One story out of the many that come to mind is the story of Thomas Foutain Blue. He is one of the reasons that the modern public library is used as a community/resource center. He started using his Black branch library in the 1920s this way and tried to convince the American Library Association and its members of the value of doing this. Only in the 21st century did the library community find value in this approach. They established libraries and community centers, organized literacy programs, and even developed curricula celebrating Black history and achievements. These efforts were more than professional duties—they were acts of love and defiance. By curating collections that resonated with the community’s identity and organizing outreach events, they laid the groundwork for generations of educated, empowered individuals. I am continually inspired by their ability to transform limited resources into vibrant hubs of knowledge.
Your documentary covers the history of Black librarianship from slavery to affirmative action. What were some of your most surprising/disappointing discoveries during your research?
One of the most surprising—and heartbreaking—discoveries was how much of the history of Black librarians was either lost or deliberately minimized. I found that records of their achievements were scattered, under-documented, or buried in obscure archives. It was disappointing to see how institutional biases led to a near erasure of their contributions. I ask myself time and time again why I did not learn about Dorthy B. Porter in Library Science school. If it weren’t for her contributions, we all, as American citizens, would not have greater access to and finding information in the library. However, even amidst these gaps, the resilience and brilliance of Black librarians shone through. This juxtaposition of loss and triumph has deeply enriched my narrative, fueling my determination to restore their rightful place in history.
With the current efforts to close or defund libraries and ban books that promote/celebrate Black history and historical figures, how influential are Black librarians and their voices in the fight for inclusive literacy?
Today, Black librarians remain essential champions for intellectual freedom and inclusive literacy. In an era where libraries are threatened and narratives are being rewritten, their voices are more critical than ever. They stand as advocates for diverse collections and the idea that every community deserves access to knowledge. Their efforts—ranging from organizing community events to fighting censorship—embody a legacy of resistance. I believe that amplifying these voices can rally support for libraries as bastions of equality and open dialogue. I asked the award-winning author Jason Reynolds about the importance of Black Librarians. I’m paraphrasing Mr. Reynolds: “If I can see myself, then I know that I belong here.” That here is the library in these stories, in these books.
Given that only 7% of current librarians are Black, what strategies do you propose to increase the number of those in the field?
To increase Black representation in librarianship, we need a multi-pronged strategy: targeted scholarships, mentorship programs, and dedicated recruitment initiatives that reach out to Black students from an early age. Collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is critical, as is creating professional networks that support career advancement. I’m advocating for programs that open doors and provide a sustainable pathway to leadership for Black librarians.
How do you see the role of Black librarians evolving in the digital age, particularly in preserving and sharing Black history and culture?
In the digital age, Black librarians are poised to transform how history is preserved and shared. With digital archives, online exhibitions, and social media platforms, they can reach a global audience while preserving the nuances of Black culture and history. I see their role evolving from traditional gatekeepers to dynamic curators of digital knowledge, using innovative technologies to create interactive, accessible repositories of history. This evolution is not just about adapting to new tools—it’s about reimagining how we connect with our past to empower our future.
What impact do you hope your documentary will have on the library profession and the broader public’s understanding of Black librarianship and its relationship to Black people’s literacy and education?
I hope this documentary will serve as a powerful catalyst for change within the library profession and society at large. My dream is that it inspires a renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in libraries, elevates the narratives of Black librarians’, redefines the role of libraries as critical centers for community empowerment, and encourages younger generations of people of color to become librarians. By sharing these untold stories with warmth and honesty- I want to challenge the status quo, spark meaningful conversations, and ultimately contribute to a future where every community has access to the transformative power of knowledge.