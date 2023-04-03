The number of book bans has tripled compared to the previous year when 3,362 bans were recorded. The organization is set to publish its full annual report this fall, in which it will give an analysis of the content of banned books, as well as a public Index of School Book Bans.

“School libraries serve the educational process by making knowledge and ideas available, and ensuring books remain available for all regardless of personal or political ideologies and ideas,” PEN America wrote in its memo. “Book bans impede the freedom to read, limiting students’ access to a diversity of views and stories.”