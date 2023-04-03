Black Men Vote PAC is launching a $4 million campaign to boost Vice President Kamala Harris‘ support in several swing states. The initiative targets critical battlegrounds by increasing voter turnout among Black men, a demographic crucial to the 2024 election.
According to Politico, the group plans to use a social media drive to highlight Harris’ record and achievements and attract more Black male voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. They will also employ radio advertising and door-to-door efforts to advance the initiative further.
While Black voters generally lean Democratic, Frank White, co-founder and board chair of Black Men Vote PAC, asserts that Black men are pivotal to determining the outcome of this year’s presidential election.
“Black men can be the difference between winning and losing,” White said, noting that Harris “is a better investment” and things are different now that she’s running for president than when President Joe Biden was on the ticket.
In July, Blavity reported that the group “Win With Black Men,” a campaign inspired by veteran journalist Roland Martin and his Black Star Network, has raised $1.3 million for Harris since her presidential run announcement.
According to The Associated Press, a group in Atlanta known as the Black Man Lab has met weekly for the past 10 years to discuss various topics and provide a safe space for Black men to be themselves. However, with Biden now out of the presidential race, the group has since discussed the prospect of a Harris presidency.
“Black men are the target, and we hold the keys to the kingdom. This is our moment,” Lance Robertson, executive director of the Black City Councilmen of Georgia, said during a meeting. “The Black man has built America. Now it’s time for the Black man to save America.”