“Black men can be the difference between winning and losing,” White said, noting that Harris “is a better investment” and things are different now that she’s running for president than when President Joe Biden was on the ticket.

In July, Blavity reported that the group “Win With Black Men,” a campaign inspired by veteran journalist Roland Martin and his Black Star Network, has raised $1.3 million for Harris since her presidential run announcement.

According to The Associated Press, a group in Atlanta known as the Black Man Lab has met weekly for the past 10 years to discuss various topics and provide a safe space for Black men to be themselves. However, with Biden now out of the presidential race, the group has since discussed the prospect of a Harris presidency.