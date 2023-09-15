Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here!

For all who celebrate, the latest installment of the popular video game was available as early as Thursday night for some users, depending upon their time zone.

What is Black Ops 6 about?

According to an official game synopsis, Black Ops 6 is set in 1991.

It reads in part:

Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within.

Enter a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. The Gulf War dominated headlines and there was growing mistrust in government reflected across the music, television, and pop culture of the time.

While the Gulf War commands the global spotlight, a shadowy clandestine force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, branding anyone who resists as traitors. Exiled from their agency and country that once hailed them as heroes, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves hunted by the military machine that created them.

This is the 21st game to be released within the Call of Duty franchise and the seventh in the game’s Black Ops series.

Where can I play?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as Microsoft Windows.

What’s new?

This is the first round-based Zombies mode in years and Black Ops 6 comes equipped with 16 new multiplayer maps, including an old favorite, which is set to return just days after the launch in the form of the game’s original Nuketown map.

Additionally, the free-to-play Warzone will be integrated into the game starting in mid-November and will feature an all-new Resurgence map in the current rotation along with all of the Black Ops 6 guns and its “omnimovement” system.

Thanks to omnimovementt, players can utilize familiar Call of Duty movement mechanics; this time, however, they can move in any direction.

When will the game be available to play?

Per the official release schedule, users on the West Coast will have access to the game starting at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursday (Oct. 24), and for East Coast gamers, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available starting at midnight Friday (Oct. 25).