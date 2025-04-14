One of the most powerful tools of control isn’t a weapon—it’s money. Or more specifically, who gets access to it. For generations, those in power have protected their status by limiting financial access to those with fewer resources, effectively locking millions out of opportunities to improve their circumstances.

Banks have long been gatekeepers in this system. They decide who gets a car loan to commute to work, who qualifies for student aid to earn a degree, and who can buy a home in a safer neighborhood. They choose which entrepreneurs get startup capital—and which don’t. That’s why Black-owned banks are vital, especially in places like Atlanta, where Black communities have been repeatedly denied the resources needed to build wealth.

Below, you’ll find a list of Black-owned banks and credit unions in Atlanta you can support. These institutions are built not to exclude, but to empower.

Citizens Trust Bank

Founded: 1921

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Citizens Trust Bank was founded by five visionary Black businessmen—known as the “Fervent Five”—to serve Atlanta’s Black community during segregation. Today, it’s a full-service bank with branches across Georgia and Alabama, offering a range of services including checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages, and wealth management.

The bank is deeply rooted in community development, offering financial literacy programs and playing a key role in the 2016 “Bank Black” movement, which encouraged support for Black-owned banks as a form of economic justice.

Credit Union of Atlanta

Founded: 1928

Location: 670 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA

What started as a small institution for City of Atlanta employees now welcomes residents, select staff members, and their families. As a nonprofit, member-owned credit union, the Credit Union of Atlanta provides checking, savings, loans, credit cards, and mortgages.

A major focus? Financial empowerment through education—from youth savings and back-to-school programs to debt management, credit repair, and senior assistance. It’s a trusted source for building long-term financial health in the community.

1st Choice Credit Union

Founded: 1946

Location: 315 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA

Founded to serve the staff of Grady Memorial Hospital, 1st Choice Credit Union has since expanded its services to anyone living, working, or worshiping in Atlanta. As a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union, it offers checking, savings, personal and auto loans, share certificates, and more.

Rooted in its healthcare community origins, 1st Choice remains deeply invested in Atlanta, hosting financial literacy workshops, partnering on local service projects, and offering scholarships to students. It’s more than banking—it’s community care with a mission.

Greenwood: A Modern Approach to Banking

Founded: 2020

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Platform: Digital-only banking

Greenwood is a modern digital banking platform built to serve Black and Latinx communities. Co-founded by Andrew Young, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, and Ryan Glover, the company takes its name from the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa—once known as “Black Wall Street.”

The platform offers online checking and savings accounts, as well as peer-to-peer transfers, and plans to expand into credit and investment products. What sets Greenwood apart is its reinvestment model: every time customers use their debit card, a portion of the transaction fees supports Black-owned businesses, HBCUs, and community organizations.

With more than 500,000 people on its waitlist at launch, Greenwood has become a symbol of economic justice through technology-driven financial access.