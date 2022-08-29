One Florida barber is changing the lives of the youth in his community one book and haircut at a time.

Antonio Brown owns Central Station Barbershop and Grooming in St. Petersburg. He’s not only dedicating his time to ensure men walk out of his establishment looking dapper but that his young customers will have some of the best literacy skills in the city. To do so, he offers them a free haircut if they read a book while in his chair. He allows them to keep the books they read so they can build a library of their own.