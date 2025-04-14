New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the United States. Its population is made up of people from all backgrounds, many of whom run thriving businesses. According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, NYC is home to 183,000 small businesses and more than 3,300 Black-owned businesses, per the NYC Department of Small Business Services.

Black-owned businesses in NYC span nearly every imaginable industry. Whether you’re looking to spend your dollars at a Black-owned restaurant, gym, or retailer, New York City has plenty of options. Here’s a curated list of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters and performance venues, grocery and convenience stores, clothing stores, gyms and fitness studios, law firms, and real estate firms in NYC that are owned and led by Black folks.

Restaurants

Sylvia’s Restaurant

Location: 328 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027

Founded in 1962 by Sylvia Woods, the “Queen of Soul Food,” Sylvia’s is a Harlem institution renowned for its soul food. The restaurant has been a community gathering place for decades, offering dishes like fried chicken and collard greens. It continues to be family-owned, preserving its legacy and commitment to the neighborhood.

The Edge Harlem

Location: 101 Edgecombe Ave, New York, NY 10030

Owned by sisters Juliet and Justine Masters, The Edge Harlem offers a fusion of British, Jamaican, and American cuisines. The cozy café is known for its brunch and community-oriented atmosphere, serving as a welcoming spot for locals and visitors alike.

Home Sweet Harlem

Location: 1528 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10031

This café offers comfort food with a Southern flair, emphasizing fresh ingredients and homemade recipes. Home Sweet Harlem really does feel like home, like sitting in Meemaw’s dining room waiting for dinner. The café also hosts events that celebrate local artists and musicians.

Peaches

Location: 393 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Peaches is part of the B&C Restaurant Group, co-founded by Craig Samuel. Peaches has four locations throughout the city, all offering Southern comfort food in a stylish setting. The restaurant is known for its fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and welcoming atmosphere. It’s a staple in the Bedford-Stuyvesant community.

Negril Village

Location: 70 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012

Negril Village brings Caribbean cuisine to Greenwich Village, offering traditional dishes like jerk chicken and oxtail stew. The vibrant décor and live music create an immersive dining experience. The restaurant celebrates Caribbean culture and flavors.

Melba’s Restaurant

Location: 300 W 114th St, New York, NY 10026

Founded by Melba Wilson, Melba’s Restaurant is known for its comfort food and hospitality. With locations in Harlem, the Prudential building, and Grand Central Station, New Yorkers throughout the city can enjoy its signature dishes like chicken and waffles and catfish. Melba’s is a local favorite.

BLVD Bistro

Location: 2149 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Chef Carlos Swepson offers a refined take on Southern cuisine at BLVD Bistro. The restaurant’s intimate setting and flavorful dishes have made it a Harlem gem. It’s a testament to culinary excellence rooted in tradition.

Chocolat Restaurant & Bar

Location: 2223 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Chocolat combines upscale dining with a lively bar scene, offering soul food with a twist. The restaurant is known for its brunch and signature cocktails. It’s a popular spot for both casual meals and special occasions.

Bars

Lambda Lounge

Location: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, Harlem, NY

Lambda Lounge is one of NYC’s only Black gay-owned establishments, catering to the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters. Co-founded by spouses Charles Hughes and Richard Solomon, it features a spacious bar, VIP sections, and a large patio area. The lounge serves as a vital safe space for Black LGBTQ+ individuals, symbolizing hope and resilience during challenging times.

Harlem Hops

Location: 2268 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030

Harlem Hops is the first 100% Black-owned craft beer bar in Harlem. It features a curated selection of beers from Black-owned breweries. The bar fosters community engagement through events and collaborations with local organizations. It’s a space where culture and craft beer intersect.

Savvy Bistro & Bar

Location: 710 Nostrand Avenue, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY

Savvy Bistro & Bar offers authentic Caribbean fusion cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere. The partners, rooted in the Brooklyn community, aim to augment the area’s culinary acumen with flavorful and vibrant dishes.

Harlem Hookah

Location: Between 129th and 130th Streets, Harlem, NY

Owned by veteran NFL player Stephen Bowen and his wife Tiffany, Harlem Hookah is a sophisticated lounge offering a premium hookah experience. The couple, both NYC natives, bring their global experiences to create a unique nightlife venue. Their establishment adds to Harlem’s vibrant culture and provides a chic gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.

Omar’s Kitchen and Rum Bar

Location: 29A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Chef Omar Walters brings Caribbean flavors to the Lower East Side at Omar’s Kitchen and Rum Bar. With a menu inspired by his Jamaican roots, the restaurant offers a modern twist on traditional dishes, complemented by an extensive rum selection. Omar’s serves as a cultural hub, celebrating Caribbean heritage through cuisine.

67 Orange Street

Location: 2082 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Harlem, NY

67 Orange Street is a cocktail bar that pays homage to the rich history of Harlem’s speakeasies. It offers an intimate setting with expertly crafted cocktails, reflecting the neighborhood’s cultural heritage.

Nightclubs

Club Lambda Brooklyn

Location: 1031 Grand Street, East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Club Lambda Brooklyn is a dynamic nightclub founded by Charles Hughes and Richard Solomon, who also own Lambda Lounge in Harlem. As one of the few Black-owned LGBTQ+ nightclubs in NYC, it offers a safe and inclusive space for dancing and partying. The venue features diverse DJ sets and a vibrant atmosphere, fostering community and joy among its patrons.

Bunton’s World Famous

Location: 1004 Broadway, Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY

Bunton’s World Famous is a bar and live music venue in Brooklyn, known for its eclectic performances and vibrant atmosphere. The space showcases a diverse range of artists, from DJs to live bands, fostering a rich cultural scene. It plays a significant role in supporting local talent and building up the community.

333 Lounge

Location: 333 Flatbush Avenue, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, NY

333 Lounge is a stylish venue in Brooklyn offering a mix of music, cocktails, and a vibrant atmosphere. It serves as a social hub, hosting events and providing entertainment for a diverse clientele. The lounge contributes to the community by supporting local artists and creating an inclusive space for nightlife enthusiasts.

Papi Juice

Location: Pop-up events around the city

Papi Juice is a Brooklyn-based Q.T.P.O.C. art collective and events company founded by DJs Adam Rhodes and Oscar Nñ, and visual artist Mohammed Fayaz. The collective curates events that celebrate queer and trans people of color through music, art, and performance. Their parties, which often feature world-class DJs spinning from dusk until dawn, are known as inclusive spaces that uplift marginalized communities and foster creative expression.

Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar

Location: 254 W 72nd Street, Upper West Side, Manhattan, NY

Founded by the legendary songwriting duo Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson, Sugar Bar is a unique venue that combines dining with live music performances. The bar hosts weekly open mic nights and live shows, encouraging patrons to dance and enjoy musical delights. Sugar Bar has become a cherished cultural spot that nurtures musical talent and offers a warm, inclusive atmosphere.

Shrine

Location: 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, Harlem, NY

Shrine is a multimedia arts and culture venue founded in 2007. It’s dedicated to providing a platform for artists from around the world. Located in Harlem, it offers live music, DJ sets, and dance nights that celebrate global cultures.

Theaters and Performance Venues

Faison Firehouse Theater

Location: 6 Hancock Place, Harlem, NY

Founded in 1999 by Tony Award-winning choreographer George Faison, the Faison Firehouse Theater transformed a historic Harlem firehouse into a 350-seat performance space. Operated by the American Performing Arts Collaborative, it hosts theater, dance, music, and youth arts programming. The venue serves as a cultural hub, fostering artistic expression and community engagement in Harlem.

Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!)

Location: 2474 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY

Co-founded in 1998 by Arthur Avilés and Charles Rice-González, Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance is a performance space that champions works by artists of color and LGBTQ+ communities. It offers dance, theater, and visual arts programming, including festivals like BAAD! A** Women and Out Like That!

New Federal Theatre

Location: Castillo Theatre, 543 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Founded in 1970 by Woodie King Jr., New Federal Theatre focuses on producing works that reflect the Black experience. It has launched the careers of notable actors like Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Phylicia Rashad. The theater remains committed to social justice and cultural representation through the arts.

New Heritage Theatre Group

Location: Harlem, NY

Established in 1964 by Roger Furman, the New Heritage Theatre Group is the oldest Black nonprofit theater company in New York City. Under the leadership of Voza Rivers and Jamal Joseph, it offers training and exposure to emerging artists of color. The organization presents works that capture the historical and social experiences of Black and Latino communities.

Black Spectrum Theatre Company

Location: 177-01 Baisley Blvd, Jamaica, NY

Founded in 1970 by Carl Clay, the Black Spectrum Theatre Company produces plays, films, and other performances focusing on the lived experiences of Black people. It offers educational programs and community outreach initiatives. The theater serves as a cultural institution in Queens, promoting Black artistry and storytelling.

Stuart Cinema & Café

Location: 79 West St, Brooklyn, NY

Owned and operated by Emelyn Stuart, Stuart Cinema & Café is an independent movie theater that showcases films by diverse filmmakers. It provides a platform for underrepresented voices in the film industry. The venue also serves as a community space, hosting events and discussions.

The Billie Holiday Theatre

Location: 1368 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY

Established in 1967, the Billie Holiday Theatre is a historic venue dedicated to presenting works by Black artists. It offers theater productions, workshops, and community programs and plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Black culture in Brooklyn.

National Black Theatre

Location: 2031 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

Founded in 1968 by Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, the National Black Theatre is the longest-running Black theater in New York City. It produces transformative theater that reflects the Black experience and fosters cultural understanding. The theater is undergoing a significant expansion to continue its mission of artistic excellence and community engagement.

New Brooklyn Theatre

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Founded in 2012, New Brooklyn Theatre focuses on producing socially relevant works that address contemporary issues. It aims to restore historic theaters and provide platforms for diverse voices. In 2019, the company merged with another theater company, the feath3r theory.

Salons and Barber Shops

Wellington Hair Spa

Location: 119 W 23rd St., Suite 501, Chelsea, New York, NY

Founded by veteran stylist Patrick Wellington, Wellington Hair Spa specializes in natural hair care, offering precision cuts, coloring, and intensive treatments. With over 20 years of experience, Wellington has styled celebrities and executives, emphasizing healthy, natural hair as the cornerstone of personalized services.

Ebony Styles Beauty Salon

Location: 127 East 59th Street, 2nd Floor – Suite 7, New York, NY

With over 20 years of service, Ebony Styles Beauty Salon offers a warm and caring environment, specializing in various hair services, including wig services. The salon emphasizes the use of reliable and effective products, ensuring consistent results for clients. By maintaining high standards and a client-focused approach, Ebony Styles has become a trusted name in Manhattan.

Amoy Couture Hair Salon

Location: 233 E 66th St, New York, NY

Owned by celebrity stylist Amoy Pitters, Amoy Couture specializes in human hair extensions and full lace wigs. Its stylists also cater to all hair types and textures. Since 1998, the salon has attracted models, actresses, and beauty enthusiasts seeking expert hair care. Amoy’s dedication to excellence has made her salon a go-to destination for those desiring star-quality hair treatments.

Creative Source Braiders

Location: 173 W 133rd St, New York, NY

Established in 1980, Creative Source Braiders specializes in braids, locs, crochet, weaves, and faux locs with color. The salon is dedicated to crafting stunning hairstyles while nurturing a welcoming community atmosphere. Its commitment to hair health and client satisfaction has made it a staple in Harlem.

Nadia Vassell Salon

Location: Lower Manhattan, New York, NY

Nadia Vassell Salon offers a range of services for all hair types, including flawless weave installations, smooth silk presses, and knotless braids. The salon prides itself on efficient service, ensuring clients are attended to promptly without long wait times. Their licensed hairstylists are dedicated to providing top-notch hair care in a professional setting.

Elegant G Barber Shop

Location: 136 E 28th St, New York, NY

Elegant G Barber Shop is renowned for its expert barbers who deliver precise cuts and styles. The friendly staff ensures a welcoming atmosphere, making clients feel valued and comfortable. Their commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation as one of NYC’s top barber shops.

Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop

Location: 2496 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Manhattan, NY

Owned by Dennis “Denny Moe” Mitchell, this 14-chair barbershop in Central Harlem is known for its community-centric approach and skilled barbers. Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop is a hub for conversations and connections, welcoming clients across generations. Denny Moe’s commitment to excellence and community engagement has solidified its status as a Harlem institution.

Hair Rules Salon

Location: 828 9th Ave Unit 2, New York, NY

Founded by celebrity hairstylist Anthony Dickey, Hair Rules Salon is renowned for its expertise in natural hair care, especially curls. The salon offers personalized treatment plans to promote healthier hair, embracing natural textures and styles. Clients value the salon’s commitment to hair health and the welcoming, knowledgeable staff.

Clothing Stores

DA SPOT NYC

Location: 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY

Established in 2017 by three independent Black creatives, DA SPOT NYC is a Brooklyn-based retail space showcasing over 50 independent Black and POC-owned brands. The boutique offers locally made clothing, art, accessories, and lifestyle products that reflect the diverse spirit of the community. Beyond retail, DA SPOT hosts workshops, business panels, and live events to foster community engagement and collaboration.

Noir et Blanc

Location: 7 W 25th St, New York, NY

Founded by Deborah Koenigsberger, a former model and stylist, Noir et Blanc is an upscale women’s boutique featuring a mix of fashion-forward and classic European collections. Since 1989, the store has provided personalized attention to New York City’s most selective clients. Koenigsberger also organizes donations to assist homeless mothers and children in NYC.

Fe Noel

Location: 1133 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Designer Fe Noel opened her boutique in Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean to celebrate her Grenadian heritage and the neighborhood’s vibrant culture. The 900-square-foot space offers her designs alongside other Caribbean artisans’ work, emphasizing sustainability through the use of deadstock materials. The boutique also hosts community events, reinforcing her connection to her roots.

The Collective at IndigoStyle

Location: 382 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Located in historic Stuyvesant Heights, The Collective at IndigoStyle is a boutique selling lifestyle and fashion items from over 40 Black-owned brands. The store focuses on sustainable fashion, offering curated vintage and designer resale, and specializes in plus-size offerings and unique gifts. It serves as a platform for Black creatives and entrepreneurs.

Harlem Underground

Location: 20 E 125th St, New York, NY

Since opening in 1998, Harlem Underground has embodied the essence of Harlem, offering quality and unique cultural apparel that transcends time-bound trends. The store provides clothing that reflects Black culture and has been a consistent part of the community for over two decades. Harlem Underground’s owner also owns three other businesses in Harlem, demonstrating his commitment to enriching the community.

SEED Brklyn

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Founded by Christophe Roberts, SEED Brklyn is a multi-functional concept store offering a blend of fashion, art, and food. The space includes high-end fashion, art galleries, and a chill, plant-filled coffee and tea bar, aiming to provide a community-centric space that inspires and services its diverse clientele. SEED Brklyn serves as a homecoming for Brooklynites, particularly within the Black community.

18 August Ave

Location: New York, NY

18 August Ave provides parents and families with quality apparel, diverse books, playroom essentials, resources, and events that speak to the lived experiences of BIPOC families. The store supports families so that children can read, play, and thrive, centering its offerings in pop-up events and community engagement. Their mission is to provide resources and retail that reflect and support BIPOC experiences.

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Central Brooklyn Food Coop (CBFC)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

The Central Brooklyn Food Coop is a Black-led, member-owned cooperative. Its mission is to provide affordable, healthy food options to the community. It operates with a focus on food justice, economic empowerment, and community engagement. By involving members in decision-making processes, CBFC fosters a sense of ownership and collective responsibility.

Harvest Home Farmers Market

Location: Multiple locations throughout the city

Harvest Home Farmers Market is a seasonal market that showcases local Black-owned farms and food vendors. It provides fresh produce and artisanal goods, promoting healthy eating habits in the community. The market also serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with consumers and grow their businesses.

Natural Blend Vegan Cafe & Juice Bar

Location: Multiple locations throughout the city

Natural Blend is a vegan cafe and juice bar that also offers a selection of grocery items catering to plant-based diets. It focuses on international vegan cuisine, providing nutritious options to the community. The establishment supports local suppliers and promotes sustainable practices.

The Bush Doctor Juice Bar

Location: Brooklyn, NY

The Bush Doctor Juice Bar offers a variety of fresh juices, smoothies, and health products, including natural supplements and organic groceries. It emphasizes holistic health and wellness, with a special focus on the benefits of ginger. The establishment serves as a community hub for health education and resources.

The Juice Box

Location: Bronx, NY

The Juice Box offers fresh juices, smoothies, and a variety of health products, including organic snacks. It aims to provide accessible health and wellness options to the community and engages in community initiatives focused on nutrition education.

Gyms and Fitness Studios

Spiked Spin & Wellness Co.

Location: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, NY

Founded by Briana Thompson, Spiked Spin is a boutique cycling and wellness studio that merges fitness with hip-hop culture to create an inclusive environment for people of color. The studio offers high-energy spin classes and wellness events aimed at breaking down barriers in the fitness industry. Spiked Spin actively engages the community through empowerment-focused programming and partnerships.

The Fit In

Location: Multiple locations in Brooklyn, NY

Founded by Ife Obi, The Fit In is a Black woman-owned boutique fitness brand with four studios in Brooklyn offering Pilates reformer, barre, strength classes, and more. The studio emphasizes inclusivity and provides quality fitness classes with a welcoming atmosphere. The Fit In also hosts community workshops and events to promote health and wellness.

Harlem Cycle

Location: Harlem, NY

Founded by Tammeca Rochester, Harlem Cycle is the first boutique indoor cycling studio in Harlem, offering classes that blend culture and fitness. The studio provides a range of workouts, including cycling, strength training, and yoga, tailored to all fitness levels. Harlem Cycle is committed to community engagement and hosts events to promote health and wellness.

HealHaus

Location: Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, NY

HealHaus is a wellness space that combines a café with a studio offering yoga, meditation, and holistic health services. Co-founded by Elisa Shankle and Darian Hall, HealHaus focuses on creating an inclusive environment for healing and self-care. The center also provides online classes and workshops to support mental and physical well-being.

Body Space Fitness

Location: New York, NY

Founded by Kelvin Gary, Body Space Fitness is a boutique training gym specializing in private, semi-private, and small group fitness classes. The studio focuses on personalized training programs that combine strength and cardio exercises. Body Space Fitness also offers virtual sessions to accommodate clients’ needs.

Law Firms

GV Legal

Location: New York, NY

Website: gv-legal.comBlack Business

Founded by Moji Onabanjo, GV Legal specializes in intellectual property law, including brand protection, trademarks, and entertainment law. With over 15 years of experience, Onabanjo leads a team dedicated to supporting small business owners and creatives in safeguarding their intellectual assets. The firm offers affordable services to entrepreneurs and artists.

Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington

Location: Hempstead, NY

As the largest Black-owned law firm on Long Island, the Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington focuses on civil rights, voting rights, employment discrimination, and personal injury cases. Not only is the firm Black-owned, but all of the partners are Black as well. Founded over 30 years ago, it has been recognized for its commitment to social justice and advocacy for underrepresented communities.

TKA Law Firm

Location: New York, NY

Founded by Shakera Thompson, TKA Law Firm focuses on business transactions and intellectual property law. Drawing from her Wall Street experience, Thompson advises startups on contracts, venture capital financing, and trademark registration. The firm supports entrepreneurs in making strategic legal decisions for business success.

Law Offices of Laurie E. Morrison

Location: New York, NY

Attorney Laurie E. Morrison specializes in employment law, advocating for workers facing discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination. With nearly two decades of experience, she has successfully represented clients across New York and New Jersey. Morrison also contributes to policy advocacy and serves on boards supporting underserved communities.

Brown Hutchinson LLP

Location: New York, NY

As one of the largest Black-owned law firms in New York, Brown Hutchinson LLP offers services in various legal areas, including corporate law and litigation. The firm is committed to diversity, excellence, and leadership, applying professionalism and creativity to each case. It serves clients statewide, contributing to equitable legal representation.

J.G. Thomas & Associates

Location: New York, NY

Founded by Jomo Gamal Thomas, this firm concentrates on business law, asset protection, estate planning, and entertainment law. Thomas also leads Niche Lab Capital Group, supporting minority-owned businesses. The firm is committed to empowering clients through strategic legal counsel. Wikipedia

Maluks Attorneys

Location: New York, NY

Maluks is a full-service, Black-owned law firm dedicated to assisting businesses and individuals in corporate and commercial law matters. The firm offers strategic and practical counsel to help clients navigate legal challenges and optimize performance. Maluks’ team, comprised entirely of people of the global majority, is widely recognized for excellence.

Real Estate Firms

Peebles Corporation

Location: New York, NY

Founded by Don Peebles in 1983, Peebles Corporation is the largest Black-owned real estate development company in the U.S. The firm specializes in large-scale residential, hospitality, retail, and mixed-use commercial properties, with a portfolio exceeding 10 million square feet and an investment value surpassing $8 billion. Peebles Corporation is known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, often involving minority and women-owned businesses in its projects.

Esra Realty

Location: Harlem, NY

Established in 1925 by the Edwards sisters, Esra Realty is the oldest Black-owned and operated real estate firm in New York State. The firm has been a stable fixture in Harlem, providing property management, sales, and rental services. Now in its third generation of family ownership, Esra Realty continues to serve the community, committed to preserving Harlem’s cultural heritage.

Black Brokers Network

Location: Nationwide, including NYC

Black Brokers Network is a Black-owned business that has assembled the largest group of Black real estate professionals in the nation’s history. The network connects clients to qualified real estate professionals focused on Black homeownership and improving access for all. They are committed to providing personalized service and expert guidance throughout the real estate process.

Black Real Estate Agents

Location: Nationwide, including NYC

Black Real Estate Agents is a Black-owned brokerage that has built a nationwide network of top Black real estate agents. Their agents are industry veterans who understand the nuances of their respective locations and provide culturally aware services. The firm is committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of the housing market with confidence.