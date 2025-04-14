Few cities celebrate Black Excellence like Atlanta—and the numbers back it up. According to 2023 data from the Atlanta Regional Commission’s 33N initiative, metro Atlanta is home to more than 13,700 Black-owned employer businesses, making up 11.3% of all firms in the area. That’s the highest share of any major U.S. metro, and it’s still growing. Despite the well-documented challenges Black entrepreneurs face, Atlanta’s business scene is thriving—and becoming more inclusive by the year.

So if you’re heading to the A, there’s every reason to Shop Black. Whether you’re grabbing dinner, hitting a lounge, picking up groceries, or looking for a lawyer, there’s a Black-owned business ready to welcome you. Below, we’ve rounded up just a few standouts you shouldn’t miss.

Restaurants

Looking for a delicious meal, and perhaps some cuisine inspired by Black cultures worldwide? Atlanta has a bevy of Black-owned restaurants to enjoy.

The Busy Bee Café

Location: 810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Established in 1947 by Lucy Jackson, The Busy Bee Café is a historic soul food restaurant known for its fried chicken and Southern classics. It served as a meeting place for civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. Currently owned by Tracy Gates, the café was honored as one of America’s Classics by the James Beard Foundation in 2022.

Slutty Vegan

Location: Multiple locations across Atlanta and Georgia, including 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Founded by Pinky Cole in 2018, Slutty Vegan offers plant-based burgers with playful names like “One Night Stand.” The restaurant has gained national attention for making vegan food appealing to a broad audience. Beyond food, Cole’s foundation supports community initiatives, including scholarships and voter engagement.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Location: 1133 Huff Rd NW #D, Atlanta, GA 30318

Chef Deborah VanTrece’s Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours offers globally inspired soul food dishes like hoisin oxtails and black truffle mac and cheese. VanTrece, a former flight attendant turned chef, is known for her innovative take on traditional Southern cuisine. The restaurant is a testament to her commitment to culinary excellence.

Paschal’s Restaurant

Location: 180 Northside Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Paschal’s, established in the 1940s by brothers James and Robert Paschal, is renowned not only for its fried chicken but also for its role in the civil rights movement. It served as a gathering place for movement leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. Today, Paschal’s continues to honor its legacy by serving classic Southern dishes in a modern setting.

Bomb Biscuits

Location: 668 Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Chef Erika Council’s Bomb Biscuits specializes in Southern breakfast items, particularly biscuits and cinnamon rolls. Since opening in 2022, it has received national acclaim, including recognition from The New York Times and the Michelin Guide. Council continues her family’s culinary legacy while contributing to Atlanta’s vibrant food scene.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

Location: Multiple locations, including 57 Forsyth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Founded by Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks brings authentic Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks to Atlanta. Known for its beef, chicken, and salmon cheesesteak egg rolls, the restaurant has become a local favorite. Hayes is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including community outreach and support for local initiatives.

Oreatha’s At The Point

Location: 2287 Cascade Rd SW Unit C, Atlanta, GA 30311

Oreatha’s At The Point, another venture by Chef Deborah VanTrece, offers globally inspired comfort food. Dishes like Thai-seasoned catfish showcase the restaurant’s fusion of international flavors with Southern roots. The establishment reflects VanTrece’s commitment to diversity and innovation in the culinary world.

Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine

Location: 177 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Founded by Kandi Burruss of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Old Lady Gang serves Southern dishes based on family recipes. The restaurant offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and has become a staple in Atlanta’s dining scene.

Bars

Ready to grab some drinks with colleagues or friends? These Black-owned bars offer the delicious drinks and impeccable vibes you’re looking for.

Bar Vegan

Location: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Founded by Pinky Cole, the entrepreneur behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan offers a dynamic cocktail experience with a plant-based twist. The bar is renowned for its theatrical drink presentations and a menu featuring vegan comfort foods. Bar Vegan actively supports community initiatives, including educational programs and voter engagement efforts.

Hippin Hops Brewery

Location: 1308 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Hippin Hops Brewery, one of Georgia’s first Black-owned breweries, offers a diverse selection of craft beers brewed on-site. The establishment combines a laid-back atmosphere with Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Hippin Hops actively participates in community events and supports local initiatives promoting diversity in the brewing industry.

CRU Urban Lounge

Location: Multiple locations in Atlanta and throughout Georgia

Owned by entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, CRU Urban Lounge offers a vibrant nightlife experience with a focus on hookah, cocktails, and music. With multiple locations, CRU provides a stylish setting for socializing and entertainment. From humble beginnings, the bar chain has become the largest Black-owned nightlife franchise in the country.

Our Bar ATL

Location: 339 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Founded by a collective of friends, all veterans in the nightlife industry, Our Bar ATL offers a welcoming environment with a diverse drink menu and live music. The bar emphasizes community engagement and provides a platform for local musicians and artists. Our Bar ATL is committed to creating an inclusive space that reflects Atlanta’s rich cultural tapestry.

Sovereign Sweets

Location: 3027 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Founded by Kelan Watson and her brother, Vinny, Sovereign Sweets combines a dessert lounge with a sophisticated bar, offering handcrafted cocktails and gourmet sweets. The venue provides a luxurious atmosphere for patrons to enjoy indulgent treats and drinks.

The Beverly

Location: 790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Mario Johnson owns The Beverly, an upscale lounge that focuses on craft cocktails and Southern-inspired dishes. The venue is known for hosting watch parties and social events that bring the community together. The Beverly supports local charities and community development programs.

Nightclubs

For a night out on the town, there’s nothing better than these Black-owned nightclubs, lounges, and after-hours parties.

Josephine Lounge

Location: 3277 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Josephine Lounge is a premier nightlife destination known for its energetic ambiance and Afrobeat rhythms. The venue offers a blend of live music, DJ sets, and themed nights, attracting a diverse crowd. Josephine Lounge also supports local artists by providing a platform for performances, enriching Atlanta’s cultural scene.

The BQE Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

The BQE Restaurant & Lounge combines Southern cuisine with a lively nightlife experience, featuring live DJs and themed events. The establishment is known for its brunch parties and evening entertainment, attracting a fashionable crowd. BQE actively participates in community events and supports local initiatives.

Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 239 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Boogalou offers a unique nightlife experience with its signature swinging chairs, upscale décor, and dynamic music scene. The venue hosts themed nights and live performances, catering to a diverse clientele. Boogalou also engages with the community through events and collaborations with local artists.

Apt 4B

Location: 2293 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Apt 4B is an Afro-Caribbean vinyl bar that merges culinary excellence with a vibrant music scene. Owned by Chef Dayana Joseph, the venue offers a curated selection of music and dishes inspired by Caribbean flavors. Apt 4B contributes to Atlanta’s cultural landscape by celebrating Black heritage through food and music.

Kats Cafe

Location: 970 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Kats Cafe is a cozy venue known for its live jazz, open mic nights, and intimate atmosphere. The establishment provides a platform for emerging artists and musicians to showcase their talents. Kats Cafe supports the local arts community by hosting events that celebrate creativity and diversity.

Negril ATL

Location: 30 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Negril ATL offers a Caribbean-inspired nightlife experience with live DJs and a vibrant dance floor. The venue combines authentic Caribbean cuisine with a lively music scene, attracting a diverse crowd. Negril ATL engages with the community by promoting cultural events and supporting local artists.

Suite Food Lounge

Location: 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Suite Food Lounge is a multifaceted venue offering dining, live music, and a dynamic nightlife scene. The lounge hosts themed nights, including live jazz and DJ sets, providing entertainment for a variety of tastes. Suite Food Lounge contributes to Atlanta’s cultural scene by supporting local musicians and artists.

Magic City

Location: 241 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Magic City is an iconic Atlanta gentlemen's club known for its influence on the hip-hop music industry. The venue has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous artists by providing a platform for new music.

Southern Fried Queer Pride (SFQP) Events

Location: Various venues across Atlanta

Southern Fried Queer Pride is a nonprofit organization that hosts events celebrating Black and brown queer communities through the arts. Their events include dance parties, performances, and festivals that provide safe and inclusive spaces for expression.

Theaters and Performance Spaces

Looking to catch a show, concert, or wild artistic performance? These Black-owned venues play host to all kinds of interesting events.

Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company

Location: Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331

Co-founded by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, True Colors Theatre Company is dedicated to celebrating Black voices and producing new works by diverse playwrights. Without a permanent venue, the company stages performances at various locations, including the Southwest Arts Center and the Balzer Theatre. Their educational initiatives, like the August Wilson Monologue Competition, nurture young talent and promote Black storytelling traditions.

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

Location: Various venues in Atlanta, GA

Dubbed “The Mecca of Black Theatre,” the annual Atlanta Black Theater Festival showcases a plethora of performances, including plays, staged readings, and workshops. It serves as a platform for Black playwrights, actors, and directors to present their work to diverse audiences. Beyond performances, the festival fosters community engagement through panels and networking events.

New African Grove Theatre Company

Location: Atlanta, GA

Inspired by the original African Grove Theatre of the 19th century, New African Grove Theater Company focuses on producing works by and about African Americans. They stage classic and contemporary plays that explore the Black experience. Through their productions, they aim to educate and engage the community in meaningful dialogue.

Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Youth Ensemble of Atlanta is a performing arts training program for young people aged 8-24 that emphasizes leadership and artistic excellence. It offers instruction in acting, dance, and music and culminates in original productions that address social issues. YEA empowers youth to express themselves creatively and become agents of change.

APEX Museum (African American Panoramic Experience)

Location: 135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Founded in 1978 by filmmaker Dan Moore Sr., the APEX Museum presents history from an African-American perspective. Located in the historic Sweet Auburn district, it offers exhibits and programs that highlight the contributions of African Americans. The museum serves as an educational resource and cultural gathering place.

Salons and Barber Shops

Need a fresh cut or do? These Black-owned barbershops and salons are the best Atlanta has to offer.

MDB Grooming

Location: Atlanta, GA

Founded by Mickey West-Potts, dubbed Mickey Da Barber by loyal patrons, MDB Grooming is a one-stop shop for men’s grooming needs, including haircuts, beard care, skincare, manicures, and pedicures. Mickey emphasizes education, offering clients knowledge about proper grooming techniques and products tailored for Black men. The establishment also supports other Black entrepreneurs by featuring their products and services.

Tony’s Barber Studio

Location: Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Tony’s Barber Studio provides fresh cuts for both men and women. The studio has become a hotspot in the Atlantic Station area by honoring the legacy of Black barbers in Atlanta, drawing inspiration from pioneers like Alonzo Herndon. Owner Tony Roberts pays tribute to historical figures in the Black barbering community, fostering a sense of heritage and pride.

Cutters Lounge

Location: 1 Moreland Ave SE, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30316

Cutters Lounge offers a premium grooming experience with services like tailored haircuts, hot towel shaves, and scalp massages. Owned by Troy Higgins, the lounge boasts an all-Black team of master barbers dedicated to precision and style. The establishment also sells its own line of grooming products, supporting clients’ hair care routines beyond the chair.

Tender Headz Children’s Salon

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tender Headz specializes in healthy and stylish hair care for children aged 2-17, offering services like braids, twists, and crochet styles. The salon focuses on creating a positive and enjoyable experience for young clients. By catering specifically to children’s hair care needs, Tenderheadz fills a unique niche in the community.

Salon Moraee

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salon Moraee offers a variety of hair services, known for its skilled professionals and quality service. The salon emphasizes healthy hair practices and personalized styling. By providing a luxurious salon experience, Salon Moraee caters to clients seeking top-tier hair care.

SKYHH Salon

Location: Atlanta, GA

SKYHH Salon is known for its skilled stylists, who specialize in locs. The salon focuses on providing high-quality services tailored to each client’s needs. By staying abreast of the latest trends, SKYHH ensures clients leave feeling confident and stylish.

Clothing, Accessories, and Home Decor Stores

If you’re looking for some new threads, an awesome new accessory, or the newest piece for your living room, these Black-owned retail stores offer surprises and delights.

The Village Retail

Location: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Suite 225, Atlanta, GA 30308

Founded by Lakeysha Hallmon, The Village Retail is a curated marketplace within Ponce City Market that showcases products from over 150 Black-owned brands. The store offers a diverse range of items, including clothing, accessories, home décor, and wellness products. The Village Retail fosters economic empowerment and community engagement by providing a platform for Black entrepreneurs.

The Sistah Shop

Location: 265 18th St NW, Suite 4180, Atlanta, GA 30363

The Sistah Shop is a retail space dedicated to promoting over 150 Black women-owned brands under one roof. Located in Atlantic Station, the boutique offers clothing, accessories, beauty products, and more. The shop not only provides a platform for women entrepreneurs, but it also hosts events and workshops to support business growth.

Souk Bohemian

Location: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Suite N211, Atlanta, GA 30308

Souk Bohemian is a boutique that blends minimalistic and bohemian aesthetics. The store carries ready-to-wear pieces, home goods, and small-batch accessories. Morgan Ashley Bryant and Vanessa Coore Vernon founded the store, creating a sensory retail experience. Souk Bohemian supports artisans and promotes cultural diversity through its curated collections.

BRNS

Location: Atlanta, GA

BRNS is a family-owned leisurewear brand that stands for “Be Real + Never Sellout.” Inspired by ’80s fashion, the brand offers hoodies, shorts, and a baby collection, emphasizing creative expression. BRNS promotes authenticity and individuality through fashion.

The Beehive

Location: 1250 Caroline St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

The Beehive is a boutique that features handmade items by independent designers and artists from Atlanta, providing a platform for local creatives. The store, which is owned by a collective of designers and artists, offers clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more. The Beehive fosters a sense of community and encourages sustainable shopping by supporting independent designers.

The Taste Boutique

Location: 1115 Howell Mill Rd NW, Suite P105, Atlanta, GA 30318

The Taste Boutique was launched by Teresa Caldwell, the mother of rapper Bow Wow, and Michael Elliot. It offers a curated selection of homeware and apparel. The boutique provides loungewear and items suitable for various occasions, reflecting a blend of comfort and style. The Taste Boutique supports local artisans and promotes a lifestyle of elegance and ease.

Laine London

Location: 5400 New Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341

Laine London is a Black woman-owned rental bridal shop founded by Lundyn Carter and Miriam Williams. The store offers an elegant selection of gowns for every type of bride-to-be, with over 200 options and perfect-fit alterations. Laine London provides an inclusive and affordable bridal shopping experience.

Humans Before Handles

Location: Atlanta, GA

Founded by Ash Sims, Humans Before Handles creates jewelry that celebrates diverse styles throughout the world. The brand offers statement earrings, layering necklaces, and handbags, all under $50. Humans Before Handles emphasizes affordability and cultural appreciation in fashion accessories.

Grocery and Convenience Stores

When you’re ready to buy groceries or score some seriously fresh produce, these grocery stores and farmers’ markets have whatever you need.

Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar

Location: 878 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Owned by a Black woman entrepreneur, Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar offers organic juices, smoothies, and a selection of health foods. The store serves as a community hub promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles in the West End neighborhood. Wadada also hosts events and workshops focused on nutrition and holistic health.

Patchwork City Farms

Location: Atlanta, GA

Patchwork City Farms is a Black-owned urban farm dedicated to sustainable agriculture and community engagement. They offer fresh, naturally grown produce through community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs and local farmers’ markets. The farm also provides educational opportunities to promote food sovereignty and healthy eating habits.

Honorable Mention: Sevananda Natural Foods Market

Location: 467 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Though Sevananda isn’t exclusively Black-owned, it is a community-owned cooperative with a significant number of Black member owners. The co-op offers a wide range of natural and organic products. The market focuses on sustainable practices and supports local farmers and producers. Sevananda promotes healthy living and environmental responsibility through educational programs and community outreach.

Gyms and Fitness Studios

Ready to get your sweat on? These Black-owned gyms and fitness studios offer movement classes taught by Black instructors, catering to the Black community.

E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness

Location: 1995B Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Founded by Kendrick “Dooley” Loucious, E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness offers high-intensity boot camps, spin classes, and kettlebell workouts. The gym has grown from a garage setup to a full-fledged fitness facility in Sylvan Hills. Through its nonprofit, “Cause of E.F.F.E.C.T.,” the gym brings fitness programs to underserved Atlanta neighborhoods.

Gymnetics Fitness

Location: 3220 Butner Rd, Suite 260, Atlanta, GA 30331

Owned by mother-daughter duo Ellen and Lana Ector, Gymnetics Fitness is Atlanta’s first Black woman-owned fitness center. They offer a range of classes and are creators of the “Black Girls Workout, Too” program. The gym focuses on empowering women through fitness and healthy living.

Stretch ATL

Location: 2033 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Dr. Tanya Stephenson founded Stretch ATL, Atlanta’s first Black-owned Pilates studio. The studio offers Pilates classes aimed at improving physical alignment and overall wellness. Dr. Stephenson also provides pop-up classes around metro Atlanta to increase accessibility.

ProjectBody ATL

Location: Atlanta, GA

ProjectBody ATL is a women-only Pilates and barre studio that offers dynamic 45-minute sessions designed to build strength and confidence. The studio fosters a supportive, inclusive environment for women at all fitness levels.

The Fitness Collective ATL

Location: 5819 Campbellton Rd SW, Suite 108, Atlanta, GA 30331

Founded by Tiffany Baskett, The Fitness Collective ATL is a boutique studio offering Yoga, Barre, Pilates, and movement classes. The studio emphasizes holistic wellness, integrating body, breath, and movement. They also provide alternative wellness services and host community events.

Level3 Yoga

Location: Atlanta, GA

Founded by Audrey Cash, Level3 Yoga offers classes rooted in Black culture, including hip-hop and twerk yoga. The studio aims to create an inclusive space where diverse bodies feel seen and empowered. Level3 Yoga also addresses the lack of diversity in traditional yoga spaces.

KTX Fitness

Location: Atlanta, GA

Led by Keith Thompson, KTX Fitness offers high-energy cycling classes set to urban and hip-hop music. It also provides boot camps and total-body workouts and is known for its vibrant atmosphere and community engagement.

Fitsquad Studios

Location: Atlanta, GA

Owned by Moses Carroll, Fitsquad Studios offers personal training, group training, fitness analysis, and wellness consultations. The studio focuses on helping clients achieve their fitness goals through tailored programs. Fitsquad Studios is committed to promoting health within the community.

Law Firms

No matter how you live your life, at some point, you’ll need to consult a lawyer. These Black-owned firms are run by experts in their areas of practice.

Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP

Location: 3355 Main Street, Atlanta, GA 30337

Established in 1971, Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP is Georgia’s oldest Black-owned law firm. They specialize in personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and commercial litigation, serving both individuals and Fortune 500 companies. The firm is renowned for mentoring young Black attorneys and has a legacy of producing judges and civic leaders.

Kouyate & Associates

Location: Atlanta, GA

Kouyate & Associates, led by Attorney Hassan Kouyate, focuses on immigration, personal injury, and criminal defense law. As an immigrant-operated firm, they understand the challenges clients face and offer multilingual services to ensure effective communication. Their mission is to treat every client’s case with the same dedication as they would their own family.

The Clair Firm, LLC

Location: 3384 Peachtree Road NE Ste 475, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

Founded by Diane Clair, The Clair Firm offers legal services in family law, personal injury, and criminal defense. The firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective representation to clients facing challenging legal situations. Their client-centered approach ensures personalized attention and advocacy.

The Fairley Firm, LLC

Location: 1745 Phoenix Boulevard, Suite 400 Atlanta, Georgia 30349

Led by Natalee Drummond-Fairley, The Fairley Firm specializes in criminal defense, family law, and personal injury. The firm is committed to protecting clients’ rights and providing strategic legal solutions. They focus on delivering results-driven representation with integrity and professionalism.

Real Estate Firms

Whether you’re finally ready for home ownership or you’re trying to find a space to open your own business, these Black-owned, Atlanta-based real estate firms are here to help you out.

NorLuxe Realty

Location: Multiple locations in Atlanta and throughout Georgia

NorLuxe Realty is a black-owned real estate firm that aims to make luxury real estate approachable and purposeful. The firm focuses on empowering families and individuals to build generational wealth through homeownership. With a commitment to community investment, NorLuxe Realty plans to expand nationwide while maintaining its roots in Atlanta.

T. Dallas Smith & Company

Location: 101 Marietta Street NW, Suite 2350, Atlanta, GA 30303

Founded by T. Dallas Smith, this firm specializes in tenant and buyer representation services for commercial real estate. With a team that has managed over $15 billion in transactions, they are the largest Black-owned commercial real estate firm in the country. The company actively works to bring more Black people into commercial real estate careers through community engagement and mentorship.

Strive Realty Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Led by Erika Brown, Strive Realty Group is a Black-owned, female-led real estate company located on the westside of Atlanta. The firm offers services in buying, selling, renting, and investing, with a focus on transforming homes and neighborhoods. Strive Realty Group is faith-driven and community-focused, actively participating in local events and initiatives.

Executive Realty Solutions Inc. (E.R.S.)

Location: 956 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30314

Established in 2004 by Justin Menifee, Executive Realty Solutions Inc. is a Black-owned property management and preservation company. The firm has managed over 1,200 HUD foreclosure properties in Georgia and offers services like clean-outs, landscaping, and securing construction tasks. E.R.S. is committed to providing premier property solutions and has extensive experience completing projects in Atlanta and statewide.

APD Urban Planning + Management

Location: 260 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1802, Atlanta, GA 30303

Founded in 1990, APD Urban Planning and Management is a Black-owned consulting firm specializing in real estate development, neighborhood and urban planning, and community development. With over 30 years of experience, they have developed residential, mixed-use, and mixed-income projects in urban neighborhoods across the U.S. APD focuses on revitalizing and rebuilding communities, one neighborhood at a time.

Indigo Road Realty

Location: Atlanta, GA

Led by Egypt Sherrod, a renowned television personality and real estate broker, Indigo Road Realty offers residential brokerage services in Atlanta. The firm is known for its expertise in real estate and design, providing clients with comprehensive services. Sherrod also engages in charitable work through her foundation, focusing on financial empowerment and awareness.

H.J. Russell & Company

Location: 171 17th Street NW, Suite 160, Atlanta, GA 30363

Founded in 1952 by Herman J. Russell, H.J. Russell & Company is one of the largest Black-owned real estate and construction businesses in the United States. The firm develops, designs, builds, renovates, and manages projects across various markets. Herman J. Russell was a pioneer in Atlanta’s business community and served as the first African American member of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.