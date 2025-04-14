Despite making up nearly 14% of the U.S. population, Black professionals account for only about 7% of the marketing and advertising workforce—and just 5% of leadership roles. That disparity hasn’t slowed the rise of Black-led agencies that fuse bold creativity with deep cultural fluency.

Whether working with scrappy startups or household names, they know how to connect with audiences in ways that feel real, relevant, and wildly effective. From viral TikTok campaigns to full-scale rebrands, Black-owned digital agencies are proving that representation isn’t a buzzword—it’s a competitive advantage.

The list ahead highlights some of the most innovative Black-owned agencies in the country. If you’re looking for smart strategy, standout storytelling, and marketing that actually moves people—start here.

Nationwide

BEMA (Black Empowered Marketing Agency)

BEMA is a forward-thinking, AI-powered digital marketing firm that creates tailored campaigns for Black-owned businesses. With a 7-phase marketing system that encompasses SEO, email marketing, social media, and web design, they help clients establish visibility, increase engagement, and scale with confidence.

Alabama

Dawn & Co.

Location: Birmingham

Founded by filmmaker and African American studies scholar Kayla Dawn Gladney, Dawn & Co. merges creative storytelling with brand strategy to help mission-driven businesses craft compelling narratives and connect deeply with their audiences.

Agency 54 (The Lewis Group)

Location: Birmingham

Built on the foundation laid by civil rights leader Dr. Jesse Lewis, Agency 54 is a legacy agency that continues to shape inclusive advertising today. They’re known for helping Coca-Cola connect with Black consumers in the 1950s—and they’re still creating culturally resonant campaigns that matter.

Arkansas

The Design Group

Location: Little Rock

The Design Group focuses on elevating minority-owned businesses and organizations through strategic PR, marketing, and brand communications. Known for its social impact work, the agency is a go-to for inclusive messaging in the South.

California

Carol H. Williams Advertising

Location: Oakland (also San Francisco, D.C., Chicago, NYC)

Founded by industry trailblazer Carol H. Williams, Carol H. Williams Advertising is one of the most established Black-owned agencies in the U.S. From national TV spots to digital campaigns, their work consistently centers Black voices and connects with multicultural audiences.

The Sax Agency

Location: Los Angeles

A woman-led powerhouse focused on amplifying diverse voices, The Sax Agency offers full-service creative and branding expertise. Their client list includes entertainment, nonprofit, and corporate brands looking to make a real cultural impact.

LAGRANT Communications

Location: Los Angeles

With over three decades of experience, LAGRANT Communications specializes in multicultural marketing, reaching African American, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ communities. They provide a full suite of services—from PR to media strategy—to federal and commercial clients alike.

Translation

Location: Culver City

A culture-forward creative agency that blends branding, storytelling, and music, Translation works with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to produce campaigns that move the culture and the market.

PGLang

Location: Los Angeles

Founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, PGLang is a multidisciplinary creative company specializing in music, visual storytelling, and brand projects that resonate with a new generation.

Delaware

DAV/MARK INC.

Location: Wilmington

DAV/MARK INC. is a Black-owned marketing and event promotions company with deep roots in the entertainment and music industries. They offer services including brand marketing, artist development, event planning, and community engagement initiatives. Their approach combines cultural relevance with grassroots strategy, enabling clients to grow both their visibility and influence.

Connecticut

628 Digital Design

Location: Stamford

Black- and woman-owned and certified as a B Corporation, 628 Digital Design provides full-service digital marketing, graphic design, branding, and strategy. They specialize in creating compelling digital presences for small businesses, nonprofits, and purpose-driven brands.

Florida

Content Caterer, LLC

Location: Miami Gardens

Founded by a Black woman entrepreneur, Content Caterer is a digital marketing agency that combines storytelling with strategy. They specialize in content marketing, SEO, web design, logo creation, and social media strategy—all designed to elevate underrepresented voices and help brands tell their stories with clarity and impact.

Georgia

EraBright Digital Marketing

Location: Atlanta

EraBright is a performance-driven digital agency that helps service-based businesses grow through SEO, Google Ads, PPC, and lead generation. Known for its focus on ROI and analytics, it delivers measurable marketing success for Black-owned businesses and beyond.

Creative Juice

Location: Atlanta

An award-winning agency founded by a Black woman, Creative Juice offers branding, graphic design, digital marketing, and web development services. They’re known for their vibrant style, deep strategy chops, and commitment to inclusive branding.

EyeMail Inc.

Location: Atlanta

Founded by Lisa S. Jones, EyeMail Inc. revolutionized email marketing by embedding HD video directly into the email body. The company has worked with Fortune 500 clients, including Microsoft, Delta, and Coca-Cola, and holds multiple patents for its innovative technology.

Illinois

Burrell Communications

Location: Chicago

A trailblazer in multicultural marketing, Burrell Communications was founded in 1971 by Tom Burrell and continues to lead in culturally relevant advertising. With clients such as McDonald’s and Toyota, the agency specializes in connecting global brands with Black consumers in meaningful and authentic ways.

Indiana

Promotus Advertising

Location: Indianapolis

One of the Midwest’s longest-running Black-owned agencies, Promotus focuses on social impact and behavior change campaigns. Founded by Bruce Bryant, the agency provides strategic planning, creative direction, and public education services across the healthcare, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Kentucky

Nimbus

Location: Louisville

Co-founded by Stacey and Dr. Dawn Wade, Nimbus is a nationally recognized, full-service marketing firm rooted in cultural relevance and strategic impact. With clients such as KFC and Jack Daniel’s, Nimbus is recognized for high-profile campaigns that achieve both commercial success and cultural significance.

Louisiana

Creativity Justified

Location: New Orleans

Creativity Justified is a Black woman-owned creative marketing agency with a strong foothold in brand strategy, SEO, web development, and graphic design. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, they serve businesses across industries with standout creative and strategic thinking.

Maryland

Goldiata Creative

Location: Baltimore

Goldiata Creative is a Black-owned, B Corp-certified marketing agency dedicated to helping purpose-driven organizations and nonprofits grow. Their services include SEO, advertising, and website development, all focused on driving impact and amplifying mission-based work.

Massachusetts

Include Web Design

Location: Boston

Include Web Design is a Black-owned digital design and marketing firm helping mission-driven organizations close the digital divide. They specialize in web development, branding, and inclusive storytelling for social enterprises and nonprofits.

The Williams Agency

Location: Cambridge

Founded by Nicola Williams, The Williams Agency is a boutique firm that produces regional cultural events and offers marketing and PR services for sustainability-focused brands. They’re best known for organizing events like the Boston Local Food Festival and Boston JerkFest.

Michigan

98Forward

Location: Detroit

One of Michigan’s largest and longest-standing Black-owned communications agencies, 98Forward offers expertise in PR, public affairs, social media, and crisis management. They help clients increase visibility and build trust within diverse communities.

BLVD Detroit

Location: Detroit

A Detroit-based agency specializing in multicultural and hard-to-reach audiences, BLVD blends design and strategy to produce campaigns that challenge norms and resonate deeply.

MILO Agency

Location: Detroit

MILO Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that crafts bold, purpose-driven campaigns. They work with clients across industries to develop memorable content, brand strategy, and digital experiences.

Minnesota

Gold & Fourth

Location: Minneapolis

Gold & Fourth is a Black- and woman-owned agency that works with nonprofits and advocacy groups to create brand strategies and marketing materials rooted in impact. Their services include branding, content creation, and digital strategy.

Missouri

Fuse3 Advertising

Location: St. Louis

Fuse3 Advertising is a Black-owned integrated agency known for its multicultural focus and compelling creative. With expertise in digital, broadcast, and experiential campaigns, they’ve partnered with major brands and social justice initiatives alike.

New Hampshire

Drinkwater Productions & Marketing

Location: Exeter

Drinkwater Productions & Marketing is a Black and woman-owned marketing firm providing services in branding, digital marketing, and event planning. They focus on boosting visibility for businesses through customized strategies.

New Jersey

360 Marketing & PR

Location: Newton

A Black and woman-owned marketing and public relations agency, 360 Marketing & PR helps brands grow through digital marketing, advertising campaigns, branding, and social media strategies.

SGW Integrated Marketing Communications

Location: Montville

SGW Integrated Marketing Communications is a Black-owned marketing agency offering integrated solutions across branding, digital marketing, and public relations—with a focus on exceptional client service.

New York

Blue Surge Marketing Agency

Location: Massapequa

Blue Surge Marketing Agency is a top-rated Black-owned digital marketing and website design agency offering SEO, web development, and social media marketing services.

Black Girl Digital

Location: New York City

Black Girl Digital is a global influencer marketing agency with a built-in omnichannel ad network. They help brands scale while promoting diverse representation and meaningful brand partnerships.

North Carolina

Kompleks Creative

Location: Durham

Kompleks Creative is a Black-owned creative agency specializing in branding, web design, and digital marketing. Their client list includes startups, nonprofits, and academic institutions.

LEPR Agency

Location: Charlotte

Founded by LaToya Evans, LEPR Agency is a Black woman-owned PR and marketing firm focused on strategic communications, crisis management, and influencer relations for mission-driven organizations.

Local Presence SEO

Location: Durham

Local Presence SEO is a Black-owned marketing agency specializing in SEO, local search, and digital strategies for underserved communities and small businesses.

Ohio

CoCreative

Location: Cleveland

CoCreative is a Black and woman-owned branding and marketing agency serving nonprofits and government agencies with inclusive, community-centered strategies.

Oklahoma

Brandinc PR

Location: Lawton

Brandinc PR is a Black-owned public relations agency focused on media relations, branding, and event planning to help clients elevate their visibility.

Oregon

40S Creative

Location: Portland

Founded by Jarren Simmons, 40S Creative is a design agency that creates bold, community-focused brand and marketing solutions. Their portfolio includes Coca-Cola, the NFL, and Under Armour.

Clarity Content

Location: Portland

Clarity Content is a Black and woman-owned agency offering content strategy, copywriting, brand development, and media outreach—built on decades of journalism and communications expertise.

Pennsylvania

DESIGNS by Rashada

Location: Allentown

DESIGNS by Rashada specializes in branding and design, offering creative services to help businesses craft bold and professional visual identities.

Faces International Marketing and Development

Location: Allentown

Faces International is a Black-owned advertising agency specializing in marketing, community engagement, and business development, with a strong local presence.

DaBrian Marketing Group

Location: Reading

DaBrian Marketing Group is a Black-owned digital marketing firm that helps small and mid-sized businesses build visibility through SEO, web design, and analytics.

South Carolina

The Crawford Austin Agency

Location: Columbia

The Crawford Austin Agency is a full-service communications firm specializing in inclusive branding, digital strategy, and event production that reflects diverse communities.

Arche Designs

Location: Greenville

Arche Designs is a Black-owned digital agency that creates websites and marketing content tailored to churches and nonprofits, helping them connect with audiences more effectively.

Tennessee

duGard Communications

Location: Nashville

duGard Communications is an award-winning PR and marketing firm offering services in strategic communications, business development, and media outreach.

Michelby & Co.

Location: Nashville

Michelby & Co. is a Black-owned PR agency that specializes in media placements and messaging to help entrepreneurs amplify their voice and reach.

Texas

Five Star Social Media Agency

Location: Houston

Five Star Social Media Agency is a Black-owned digital marketing firm providing SEO, social media management, and paid search strategies to boost online visibility.

Vermont

nuwave Agency

Location: Burlington

Formerly Spike Advertising, nuwave Agency is a Black-owned and operated cross-border marketing firm founded by brothers Emiliano and Jacques Void, serving clients in Vermont and Montréal.

Virginia

Saint MGMT

Location: Richmond

Saint MGMT is a Black and woman-owned agency offering brand strategy, content creation, and interior design for small businesses seeking a cohesive, creative identity.

Washington

DNA Creates

Location: Seattle

DNA Creates is a Black-owned creative agency using influence and design as transformational tools. Their campaigns, such as Seattle’s Black Friday, center on cultural celebration and economic equity.

West Virginia

84 Agency

Location: Charleston

84 Agency is an award-winning communications firm serving nonprofits and advocacy groups with services in campaign design, content production, digital strategy, and fundraising.

Wisconsin

CMRignite

Location: Milwaukee

Founded by Jacqueline Moore, CMRignite is one of the nation’s largest Black-owned cause marketing agencies. They specialize in multicultural campaigns for major clients like HHS and the NAACP.