Despite making up nearly 14% of the U.S. population, Black professionals account for only about 7% of the marketing and advertising workforce—and just 5% of leadership roles. That disparity hasn’t slowed the rise of Black-led agencies that fuse bold creativity with deep cultural fluency.
Whether working with scrappy startups or household names, they know how to connect with audiences in ways that feel real, relevant, and wildly effective. From viral TikTok campaigns to full-scale rebrands, Black-owned digital agencies are proving that representation isn’t a buzzword—it’s a competitive advantage.
The list ahead highlights some of the most innovative Black-owned agencies in the country. If you’re looking for smart strategy, standout storytelling, and marketing that actually moves people—start here.
Nationwide
BEMA (Black Empowered Marketing Agency)
BEMA is a forward-thinking, AI-powered digital marketing firm that creates tailored campaigns for Black-owned businesses. With a 7-phase marketing system that encompasses SEO, email marketing, social media, and web design, they help clients establish visibility, increase engagement, and scale with confidence.
Alabama
Dawn & Co.
Location: Birmingham
Founded by filmmaker and African American studies scholar Kayla Dawn Gladney, Dawn & Co. merges creative storytelling with brand strategy to help mission-driven businesses craft compelling narratives and connect deeply with their audiences.
Agency 54 (The Lewis Group)
Location: Birmingham
Built on the foundation laid by civil rights leader Dr. Jesse Lewis, Agency 54 is a legacy agency that continues to shape inclusive advertising today. They’re known for helping Coca-Cola connect with Black consumers in the 1950s—and they’re still creating culturally resonant campaigns that matter.
Arkansas
The Design Group
Location: Little Rock
The Design Group focuses on elevating minority-owned businesses and organizations through strategic PR, marketing, and brand communications. Known for its social impact work, the agency is a go-to for inclusive messaging in the South.
California
Carol H. Williams Advertising
Location: Oakland (also San Francisco, D.C., Chicago, NYC)
Founded by industry trailblazer Carol H. Williams, Carol H. Williams Advertising is one of the most established Black-owned agencies in the U.S. From national TV spots to digital campaigns, their work consistently centers Black voices and connects with multicultural audiences.
The Sax Agency
Location: Los Angeles
A woman-led powerhouse focused on amplifying diverse voices, The Sax Agency offers full-service creative and branding expertise. Their client list includes entertainment, nonprofit, and corporate brands looking to make a real cultural impact.
LAGRANT Communications
Location: Los Angeles
With over three decades of experience, LAGRANT Communications specializes in multicultural marketing, reaching African American, Hispanic, and LGBTQIA+ communities. They provide a full suite of services—from PR to media strategy—to federal and commercial clients alike.
Translation
Location: Culver City
A culture-forward creative agency that blends branding, storytelling, and music, Translation works with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to produce campaigns that move the culture and the market.
PGLang
Location: Los Angeles
Founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, PGLang is a multidisciplinary creative company specializing in music, visual storytelling, and brand projects that resonate with a new generation.
Delaware
DAV/MARK INC.
Location: Wilmington
DAV/MARK INC. is a Black-owned marketing and event promotions company with deep roots in the entertainment and music industries. They offer services including brand marketing, artist development, event planning, and community engagement initiatives. Their approach combines cultural relevance with grassroots strategy, enabling clients to grow both their visibility and influence.
Connecticut
628 Digital Design
Location: Stamford
Black- and woman-owned and certified as a B Corporation, 628 Digital Design provides full-service digital marketing, graphic design, branding, and strategy. They specialize in creating compelling digital presences for small businesses, nonprofits, and purpose-driven brands.
Florida
Content Caterer, LLC
Location: Miami Gardens
Founded by a Black woman entrepreneur, Content Caterer is a digital marketing agency that combines storytelling with strategy. They specialize in content marketing, SEO, web design, logo creation, and social media strategy—all designed to elevate underrepresented voices and help brands tell their stories with clarity and impact.
Georgia
EraBright Digital Marketing
Location: Atlanta
EraBright is a performance-driven digital agency that helps service-based businesses grow through SEO, Google Ads, PPC, and lead generation. Known for its focus on ROI and analytics, it delivers measurable marketing success for Black-owned businesses and beyond.
Creative Juice
Location: Atlanta
An award-winning agency founded by a Black woman, Creative Juice offers branding, graphic design, digital marketing, and web development services. They’re known for their vibrant style, deep strategy chops, and commitment to inclusive branding.
EyeMail Inc.
Location: Atlanta
Founded by Lisa S. Jones, EyeMail Inc. revolutionized email marketing by embedding HD video directly into the email body. The company has worked with Fortune 500 clients, including Microsoft, Delta, and Coca-Cola, and holds multiple patents for its innovative technology.
Illinois
Burrell Communications
Location: Chicago
A trailblazer in multicultural marketing, Burrell Communications was founded in 1971 by Tom Burrell and continues to lead in culturally relevant advertising. With clients such as McDonald’s and Toyota, the agency specializes in connecting global brands with Black consumers in meaningful and authentic ways.
Indiana
Promotus Advertising
Location: Indianapolis
One of the Midwest’s longest-running Black-owned agencies, Promotus focuses on social impact and behavior change campaigns. Founded by Bruce Bryant, the agency provides strategic planning, creative direction, and public education services across the healthcare, government, and nonprofit sectors.
Kentucky
Nimbus
Location: Louisville
Co-founded by Stacey and Dr. Dawn Wade, Nimbus is a nationally recognized, full-service marketing firm rooted in cultural relevance and strategic impact. With clients such as KFC and Jack Daniel’s, Nimbus is recognized for high-profile campaigns that achieve both commercial success and cultural significance.
Louisiana
Creativity Justified
Location: New Orleans
Creativity Justified is a Black woman-owned creative marketing agency with a strong foothold in brand strategy, SEO, web development, and graphic design. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, they serve businesses across industries with standout creative and strategic thinking.
Maryland
Goldiata Creative
Location: Baltimore
Goldiata Creative is a Black-owned, B Corp-certified marketing agency dedicated to helping purpose-driven organizations and nonprofits grow. Their services include SEO, advertising, and website development, all focused on driving impact and amplifying mission-based work.
Massachusetts
Include Web Design
Location: Boston
Include Web Design is a Black-owned digital design and marketing firm helping mission-driven organizations close the digital divide. They specialize in web development, branding, and inclusive storytelling for social enterprises and nonprofits.
The Williams Agency
Location: Cambridge
Founded by Nicola Williams, The Williams Agency is a boutique firm that produces regional cultural events and offers marketing and PR services for sustainability-focused brands. They’re best known for organizing events like the Boston Local Food Festival and Boston JerkFest.
Michigan
98Forward
Location: Detroit
One of Michigan’s largest and longest-standing Black-owned communications agencies, 98Forward offers expertise in PR, public affairs, social media, and crisis management. They help clients increase visibility and build trust within diverse communities.
BLVD Detroit
Location: Detroit
A Detroit-based agency specializing in multicultural and hard-to-reach audiences, BLVD blends design and strategy to produce campaigns that challenge norms and resonate deeply.
MILO Agency
Location: Detroit
MILO Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that crafts bold, purpose-driven campaigns. They work with clients across industries to develop memorable content, brand strategy, and digital experiences.
Minnesota
Gold & Fourth
Location: Minneapolis
Gold & Fourth is a Black- and woman-owned agency that works with nonprofits and advocacy groups to create brand strategies and marketing materials rooted in impact. Their services include branding, content creation, and digital strategy.
Missouri
Fuse3 Advertising
Location: St. Louis
Fuse3 Advertising is a Black-owned integrated agency known for its multicultural focus and compelling creative. With expertise in digital, broadcast, and experiential campaigns, they’ve partnered with major brands and social justice initiatives alike.
New Hampshire
Drinkwater Productions & Marketing
Location: Exeter
Drinkwater Productions & Marketing is a Black and woman-owned marketing firm providing services in branding, digital marketing, and event planning. They focus on boosting visibility for businesses through customized strategies.
New Jersey
360 Marketing & PR
Location: Newton
A Black and woman-owned marketing and public relations agency, 360 Marketing & PR helps brands grow through digital marketing, advertising campaigns, branding, and social media strategies.
SGW Integrated Marketing Communications
Location: Montville
SGW Integrated Marketing Communications is a Black-owned marketing agency offering integrated solutions across branding, digital marketing, and public relations—with a focus on exceptional client service.
New York
Blue Surge Marketing Agency
Location: Massapequa
Blue Surge Marketing Agency is a top-rated Black-owned digital marketing and website design agency offering SEO, web development, and social media marketing services.
Black Girl Digital
Location: New York City
Black Girl Digital is a global influencer marketing agency with a built-in omnichannel ad network. They help brands scale while promoting diverse representation and meaningful brand partnerships.
North Carolina
Kompleks Creative
Location: Durham
Kompleks Creative is a Black-owned creative agency specializing in branding, web design, and digital marketing. Their client list includes startups, nonprofits, and academic institutions.
LEPR Agency
Location: Charlotte
Founded by LaToya Evans, LEPR Agency is a Black woman-owned PR and marketing firm focused on strategic communications, crisis management, and influencer relations for mission-driven organizations.
Local Presence SEO
Location: Durham
Local Presence SEO is a Black-owned marketing agency specializing in SEO, local search, and digital strategies for underserved communities and small businesses.
Ohio
CoCreative
Location: Cleveland
CoCreative is a Black and woman-owned branding and marketing agency serving nonprofits and government agencies with inclusive, community-centered strategies.
Oklahoma
Brandinc PR
Location: Lawton
Brandinc PR is a Black-owned public relations agency focused on media relations, branding, and event planning to help clients elevate their visibility.
Oregon
40S Creative
Location: Portland
Founded by Jarren Simmons, 40S Creative is a design agency that creates bold, community-focused brand and marketing solutions. Their portfolio includes Coca-Cola, the NFL, and Under Armour.
Clarity Content
Location: Portland
Clarity Content is a Black and woman-owned agency offering content strategy, copywriting, brand development, and media outreach—built on decades of journalism and communications expertise.
Pennsylvania
DESIGNS by Rashada
Location: Allentown
DESIGNS by Rashada specializes in branding and design, offering creative services to help businesses craft bold and professional visual identities.
Faces International Marketing and Development
Location: Allentown
Faces International is a Black-owned advertising agency specializing in marketing, community engagement, and business development, with a strong local presence.
DaBrian Marketing Group
Location: Reading
DaBrian Marketing Group is a Black-owned digital marketing firm that helps small and mid-sized businesses build visibility through SEO, web design, and analytics.
South Carolina
The Crawford Austin Agency
Location: Columbia
The Crawford Austin Agency is a full-service communications firm specializing in inclusive branding, digital strategy, and event production that reflects diverse communities.
Arche Designs
Location: Greenville
Arche Designs is a Black-owned digital agency that creates websites and marketing content tailored to churches and nonprofits, helping them connect with audiences more effectively.
Tennessee
duGard Communications
Location: Nashville
duGard Communications is an award-winning PR and marketing firm offering services in strategic communications, business development, and media outreach.
Michelby & Co.
Location: Nashville
Michelby & Co. is a Black-owned PR agency that specializes in media placements and messaging to help entrepreneurs amplify their voice and reach.
Texas
Five Star Social Media Agency
Location: Houston
Five Star Social Media Agency is a Black-owned digital marketing firm providing SEO, social media management, and paid search strategies to boost online visibility.
Vermont
nuwave Agency
Location: Burlington
Formerly Spike Advertising, nuwave Agency is a Black-owned and operated cross-border marketing firm founded by brothers Emiliano and Jacques Void, serving clients in Vermont and Montréal.
Virginia
Saint MGMT
Location: Richmond
Saint MGMT is a Black and woman-owned agency offering brand strategy, content creation, and interior design for small businesses seeking a cohesive, creative identity.
Washington
DNA Creates
Location: Seattle
DNA Creates is a Black-owned creative agency using influence and design as transformational tools. Their campaigns, such as Seattle’s Black Friday, center on cultural celebration and economic equity.
West Virginia
84 Agency
Location: Charleston
84 Agency is an award-winning communications firm serving nonprofits and advocacy groups with services in campaign design, content production, digital strategy, and fundraising.
Wisconsin
CMRignite
Location: Milwaukee
Founded by Jacqueline Moore, CMRignite is one of the nation’s largest Black-owned cause marketing agencies. They specialize in multicultural campaigns for major clients like HHS and the NAACP.