Black-owned funeral homes serve as vital cultural institutions. Among the first businesses established by African Americans after slavery, these family-owned establishments have maintained important traditions, such as “homegoing” ceremonies, and understand the unique cultural needs of Black families. About 1,200 of the nation’s 19,000 funeral homes are Black-owned independent businesses that operate through community relationships.

However, these cultural anchors face mounting pressure from corporate consolidation. Large companies now own an estimated 30-60% of formerly Black-owned funeral homes, often retaining the original names while increasing costs by 30-50%. Meanwhile, Black enrollment in mortician schools has declined from 27% to just 15% in recent years.

Supporting these vital community institutions is more important than ever. Here’s a list of Black-owned funeral homes throughout the country that deserve our support.

Alabama

Davenport & Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Established in 1899, Davenport & Harris is Alabama’s oldest active funeral home and one of the oldest Black-owned and family-owned funeral homes in the U.S.

Smith & Gaston Funeral Services, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1923 by Dr. A.G. Gaston and his father-in-law A.L. Smith, Smith & Gaston is one of Birmingham’s oldest surviving Black-owned businesses.

Royal Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Established in 1972, Royal Funeral Home is a third-generation Black-owned business. It’s currently operated by Karen Jones Smith, the daughter of the previous owners, and her husband, David W. Smith.

Arkansas

Robinson Mortuary

Location: Little Rock, AR

Robinson Mortuary offers funeral services in Little Rock and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Larry G. Acklin Funeral Homes

Location: Conway, AR

Founded over 43 years ago by Larry G. Acklin, this Black-owned and operated funeral home serves central Arkansas with a commitment to high standards and affordable services.

Marks Funeral Home Inc.

Location: Magnolia, AR

Established in 1948 by Willie R. Marks and Annie M. Marks, Marks Funeral Home was the first African American funeral business in Magnolia, Arkansas.

California

Fouché’s Hudson Funeral Home

Location: Oakland, CA

Serving the Oakland community since 1915, Fouché’s Hudson is the oldest independently owned and Black-owned funeral home on the West Coast.

Tillman Riverside Mortuary

Location: Riverside, CA

Founded in 1983 by Albert Leon Tillman, Tillman Riverside Mortuary is the oldest Black-owned mortuary service in Riverside County and is known for outstanding service.

Colorado

Pipkin Braswell Funeral Home & Cremation

Location: Denver, CO

As Denver’s premier Black-owned funeral home, Pipkin-Braswell is honored to help families say goodbye to their loved ones with style and dignity.

Harris Funeral Directors

Location: Aurora, CO

Harris Funeral Directors offers comprehensive funeral services in Aurora, Colorado, with a commitment to excellence and compassion.

Connecticut

Morton’s Mortuary

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Morton’s Mortuary provides funeral, memorial, personalization, aftercare, pre-planning, and cremation services in Bridgeport, CT.

Curvin K. Council Funeral Home

Location: New Haven, CT

Curvin K. Council Funeral Home has been providing funeral services and goods for over twenty-two years. It offers traditional funerals, memorial services, and cremation services.

McClam Funeral Home

Location: New Haven, CT

McClam Funeral Home in New Haven, CT, offers funeral services with a focus on celebrating life and providing compassionate care.

Delaware

Bennie Smith Funeral Home

Location: Dover, DE

Founded in 1982 by Bennie Smith, this funeral home is recognized as one of the largest Black-owned funeral homes on Delmarva.

Bell Funeral Home, LLC

Location: Wilmington, DE

Established in the 1930s by Edward R. Bell, Bell Funeral Home has a legacy of inspiring and teaching others to become funeral directors in Wilmington.

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services

Location: Wilmington, DE

A local family-owned and operated company, Evan W. Smith Funeral Services offers an array of elite funeral care services, including traditional funerals, cremations, memorials, and preplanning.

Florida

Coney Funeral Home

Location: Lakeland, FL

Led by Sonji Coney-Williams, Coney Funeral Home is the largest Black-owned funeral home in Lakeland. It is deeply rooted in the community and offers compassionate services to families in their times of need.

Wright & Young Funeral Home

Location: Miami, FL

Established in 2005, Wright & Young Funeral Home is a family-owned and operated establishment dedicated to providing personalized funeral experiences.

Butts Memorial Chapel

Location: Belle Glade, FL

As the only Black-owned funeral home in the Glades and surrounding Lake area, Butts Memorial Chapel offers pre-planning and pre-pay funeral services. Their dedication ensures that families have access to affordable and comprehensive funeral arrangements.

Georgia

Barnum Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: Americus, GA

Serving southwest Georgia for over 120 years, Barnum Funeral Home is a family-owned and operated mortuary. Their longstanding commitment to the community is reflected in their professional and personal services, assisting families with compassion during difficult times.

Frank and Solomon Nixon Funeral Home

Location: Tifton, GA

Established in 1925, this third-generation funeral home is the oldest Black family-owned business in Tift County. Under the leadership of Solomon Nixon, Jr., the funeral home continues to serve the community with dignity and integrity.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory

Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Founded in 1980 by Gregory B. Levett, this family-run, Black-owned funeral home has expanded to multiple locations, including Lawrenceville. Their dedication to providing compassionate services has made them a trusted name in the community.

Illinois

Brookins Funeral Home

Location: Chicago, IL

Located in Chicago, Brookins Funeral Home offers funeral, memorial, aftercare, pre-planning, and cremation services. Their commitment to the community is evident through their personalized and compassionate care.

Unity Funeral Parlors

Location: Chicago, IL

Serving the Chicago community, Unity Funeral Parlors is known for its integrity, sympathy, and service. Their professional staff is dedicated to providing dignified and respectful assistance to every family.

Calahan Funeral Home

Location: Chicago, IL

Founded in 1963, Calahan Funeral Home has served generations of Chicago families with respectful care and professionalism. Their comprehensive services and commitment to excellence have made them a cornerstone in the community.

Louisiana

Robinson Family Mortuary

Location: Pineville, LA

As the first Black-owned funeral home in Pineville, Robinson Family Mortuary has been serving the community for over ten years. Their professional and compassionate services have made them a trusted name.

Maryland

Vaughn Greene Funeral Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

With multiple locations in Baltimore, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services offers the highest level of compassionate care. As an independent, family-owned and operated business, it is committed to creating funeral services uniquely tailored to families’ wishes.

Howell Funeral Homes

Location: Baltimore, MD

Established in 1999, Howell Funeral Homes has been serving the Baltimore Metropolitan area for over twenty-one years. Their dedication to providing professional and dignified services has made them a trusted name in the community.

William C. Brown Community Funeral Home, P.A.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Established in 1976 by William & Barbara Brown, this family-owned and independently operated funeral home has been serving Baltimore and Harford County families for over 35 years. Their commitment to providing first-class services regardless of race, religion, or financial need is a testament to their dedication to the community.

Michigan

James H. Cole Home for Funerals

Location: Detroit, MI

Established in 1919 by James H. Cole Sr., this funeral home is Detroit’s oldest Black-owned funeral establishment. Now operated by his descendants, it has served the community for over a century, providing compassionate services with a legacy of excellence.

Browne’s Mortuary

Location: Saginaw, MI

Founded in 1941 by Harold Browne, Evan & Browne’s Mortuary has been a cornerstone in Saginaw’s Black community. After facing racial challenges, Harold Browne established the funeral home to serve the community with dedication and care.

Mississippi

W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home

Location: Vicksburg, MS

Established in 1894 by William and Lucy Jefferson, W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home is Mississippi’s first Black-owned funeral home. It has served the Vicksburg community for over a century, providing compassionate services.

Berry & Gardner Funeral Homes

Location: Meridian, MS

Berry & Gardner Funeral Homes is a proudly Black-owned and operated establishment in Mississippi, known for its professional services and commitment to the community.

Delta Burial Corporation

Location: Marks, MS

Delta Burial Corporation is uniquely owned entirely by Black stockholders. Starting with one building in Marks, MS, it has expanded to multiple branches, serving various communities with dedication.

Nevada

Giddens Memorial Chapel

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 2017 by Raymond and Kyle Giddens, Giddens Memorial Chapel is a first-generation family-owned funeral home that specializes in personalized services, including burials, cremations, and transportation. They are known for their compassionate care in the Las Vegas community.

Thomas & Jones Funeral Home

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Jones Funeral Home offers unique and personalized funeral services, helping families honor and celebrate their loved ones’ lives with dignity and respect.

Heritage Mortuary

Location: Las Vegas, NV

As a veteran, family, and small-business-owned funeral home, Heritage Mortuary is dedicated to providing compassionate services and honoring the lives of loved ones with trust and care.

New Jersey

May Funeral Homes

Location: Camden, NJ

With over 40 years of service, May Funeral Homes is a family-owned and operated funeral home that values integrity and quality service and is dedicated to serving all faiths and communities.

B. Kemah Funeral Services

Location: Trenton, NJ

B. Kemah Funeral Services offers unique memorial items and personalized services, setting them apart with their dedication to meeting each family’s specific needs.

Campbell Funeral Chapel

Location: Trenton, NJ

Campbell Funeral Chapel provides funeral, memorial, aftercare, pre-planning, and cremation services in Trenton and the surrounding areas, and it is known for its compassionate and personalized care.

New York

Unity Funeral Chapels

Location: New York, NY

Owned by Clifford V. James and Vincent J. Morgan, Unity Funeral Chapels has been serving the community since 1953. It has locations in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn and provides compassionate services.

Benta’s Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: New York, NY

Benta’s Funeral Home was founded in the 1920s when George A. Benta recognized the need for a funeral home to serve the Black community in Harlem.

R. Steven LeGall Home for Funerals

Location: Brooklyn, NY

As the largest African-American/Caribbean-owned funeral home in Brooklyn, R. Steven LeGall Home for Funerals offers comprehensive services with spacious chapels and experienced funeral directors.

North Carolina

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.

Location: Durham, NC

Established in 1871 by J.C. Hargett in Kinston, NC, and later expanded by John Clarence Scarborough, this funeral home has served the Durham community for over 140 years. It is recognized for its longstanding commitment to providing dignified services to Black families and for its role in the community’s history.

Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: Clinton, NC

Worley Funeral Home is a Black, family-owned firm that has served Sampson, Duplin, and surrounding counties for over 70 years. It is dedicated to providing compassionate and affordable services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves.

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: Durham, NC

As one of North Carolina’s oldest independent, family-owned funeral homes, Holloway Memorial Funeral Home prides itself on providing high-quality and affordable services. Their experienced staff honors various faiths and customs, ensuring personalized care for each family.

South Carolina

Leevy’s Funeral Home

Location: Columbia, SC

Founded in 1932 by Mr. and Mrs. I.S. Leevy, Leevy’s Funeral Home has been a cornerstone in Columbia’s Black community. Beyond funeral services, the Leevys were pioneers in business, opening the state’s first Black-owned gas station, and were active in civil rights advocacy.

Tennessee

Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Location: Knoxville, TN

Established in 1886 by Clem Jarnigan, this mortuary is the oldest continually operated Black-owned business in Knoxville. It has a rich history of serving the community with dignity and has endured through significant historical events, including urban renewal projects.

R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home

Location: Memphis, TN

Operating since 1914, R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home is renowned for its service to the African-American community in Memphis. Notably, they handled the funeral arrangements for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reflecting their prominence and trust within the community.

Patton Brothers Funeral Home

Location: Nashville, TN

Founded in 1882 by Reverend John Thomas Patton, this funeral home is the oldest Black-owned funeral home in Middle Tennessee. It has a longstanding reputation for providing caring and professional services to families in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Virginia

Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: Warrenton, VA

Founded in 1938 by Henry W. Joynes, Joynes Funeral Home, Inc. has been a pillar in Northern Virginia’s Black community. It is recognized for its professionalism and commitment to serving families with dignity and respect.

E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment

Location: Norfolk, VA

A family-owned and operated funeral home and crematory, E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment has served the Norfolk community for five generations. They offer personalized services and are known for their compassionate care.

Crocker Funeral Home

Location: Suffolk, VA

Crocker Funeral Home provides comprehensive funeral services to the Suffolk community. Their commitment to excellence and personalized care has made them a trusted choice for families in the area.