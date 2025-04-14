Losing a loved one is hard enough. But when you’re also the one making the arrangements, planning the service, and trying to hold it together for everyone else? That grief gets layered with stress, logistics, and decisions you never asked for.

For Black families, there’s often an added burden: finding a funeral home that understands the significance of cultural rituals, family legacy, and the deep respect that goes into saying goodbye. Fortunately, Philadelphia is home to several Black-owned funeral homes that have earned trust over generations. These places offer more than professional services—they offer presence, empathy, and a deep connection to the communities they serve.

If you’re searching for a Black-owned funeral home in Philly, here are a few to consider.

Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home

Location: 6828 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home has been part of the Philadelphia community since 1983. The roots run deeper, though—Bruce started learning the trade in his teens while working at his uncle’s funeral home in South Philly.

After attending Cheyney State University and completing his mortuary science degree in New York, Bruce returned to Philadelphia to launch his own practice in the East Oak Lane neighborhood. His daughter, Melanie M. Hawkins Tudos, now helps lead the business as Managing Associate. She brings a background in economics, funeral service, and an MBA in organizational management to her work, continuing the family’s legacy with both care and competence.

In 2024, the Philadelphia City Council recognized the funeral home for 40 years of dedicated service. The staff is known for handling every detail with professionalism—coordinating obituaries, services, burial arrangements, and paperwork—while treating each family with compassion and respect.

Mitchum-Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: 1410 S 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Charlene Wilson-Doffoney began working in the funeral industry in 1985, and just a year later, she stepped into ownership after the passing of her mentor, Earl Mitchum. To honor his influence, she merged their names to form Mitchum-Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.

Under her leadership, the funeral home has become a staple in the Point Breeze neighborhood. Families praise the personal touch and thoughtful guidance they receive. Charlene has also expanded her mission beyond traditional services with “Matters of the Heart,” a community class series that covers estate planning, downsizing, and life insurance essentials.

Plans are in the works to renovate the space with features like an indoor pond and a small café called “Good Grief,” creating a peaceful place for families to connect and reflect.

G. Choice Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Location: 2530 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA

Founded in 1978 by Eddie and Gloria Choice, G. Choice Funeral Chapel has served the North Broad community for over four decades. The Choices brought both discipline and compassion to their work, shaped by military experience and a deep sense of service.

Today, their daughter Britni’ Choice-Cartwright continues that tradition as Supervisor. She helps families through difficult times with grace, combining professional care with a calm, steady presence.

In addition to funeral services, the family supports local charities, veterans’ organizations, and community initiatives. Their commitment goes beyond the funeral itself—it’s about showing up for the neighborhood they’ve called home for generations.

Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: 5408 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home is known for its thoughtful, personalized service. Whether families are planning a traditional burial, cremation, or a culturally specific memorial, the team offers clear guidance and heartfelt support.

The directors here focus on listening first. Every service is tailored to reflect the life of the person being honored, with respect for the family’s values and traditions. Their reputation in Philadelphia rests on consistency, honesty, and care that feels personal—not transactional.

Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: 6653-75 Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

In 1951, Emmanuel Johnson opened Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home with a vision to serve the community with integrity. A few decades later, he broke with tradition by introducing white funeral cars to Philadelphia—a bold move at the time, and a subtle act of modernizing a long-standing profession.

His wife Lenora, daughter Cynthia R. Johnson-Reed, and granddaughter Bethany have each taken up the work, blending family commitment with impressive credentials in mortuary science and business. Cynthia holds the title of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner, and Bethany, the third generation, manages operations today.

This multi-generational team continues to uphold high standards, serving families with the same respect and dedication that started it all.

Lenwood Jones Funeral Home

Location: 5911 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

When Lenwood J. Jones couldn’t find an apprenticeship in Philadelphia; he didn’t walk away—he built his own funeral home instead. That determination paid off in 2008, when he opened the doors of Lenwood Jones Funeral Home in West Philadelphia.

Since then, the funeral home has built a strong reputation for accessible, respectful, and personalized services. Tiffanie C. Wood, a licensed funeral director with decades of experience, including management of crematories and ownership of funeral homes, matches Lenwood’s dedication.

Together, they serve families across all faiths and backgrounds. Community members often mention how cared for they felt—like nothing was rushed, and every detail mattered.

DuPree Funeral Home, Inc.

Location: 2809-11 W. Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA

Margaret and Troy DuPree opened DuPree Funeral Home in 1955 and raised their family above the chapel they ran below. After Troy’s passing in 1987, Margaret continued the business alongside their youngest son, Dr. Kenneth C. DuPree.

Kenneth brings a strong spiritual and academic foundation to his work. He holds a Doctor of Ministry from Palmer Theological Seminary and is certified in both funeral service and crematory operations. His approach blends deep empathy with a clear understanding of what grieving families need.

In 2003, the funeral home underwent major renovations, followed by a 14-year project to expand the space by acquiring and updating the neighboring building. That persistence created a more comfortable, spacious environment for families to gather, mourn, and celebrate life.