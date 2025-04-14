Black people face significant barriers to homeownership, especially compared to white people. According to the Ballard Center, only 43% of Black people owned their homes in 2020, while 72% of white people owned their homes.

Several systemic issues create this massive homeownership gap, including discriminatory lending practices, predatory lending practices during the subprime mortgage crisis, lack of generational wealth, and the significant wage gap between Black people and white people. Black-owned real estate companies can serve as one way to mitigate some of these systemic issues. Since Black realtors have unique insight into the barriers to homeownership that their communities face, they are uniquely positioned to help more Black people achieve the dream of homeownership.

Here are some Black-owned real estate companies across the United States.

Alabama

Chanda Davis Real Estate

Location: Huntsville, AL

Founded by Chanda Davis, Chanda Davis Real Estate is one of the largest minority-female-owned real estate companies in the country. Based in Huntsville, it offers comprehensive real estate services, including buying, selling, and property management, with a commitment to professionalism and client satisfaction.

Barnes & Associates

Location: Birmingham, AL

Barnes & Associates has been a cornerstone in Birmingham’s real estate scene. Now led by Abra Barnes, the firm focuses on serving low-income areas, aiming to ensure homeownership for all and combat housing discrimination.

Elite Realty Partners, Inc.

Location: Operates in Alabama and Florida

Elite Realty Partners is a 100% independently Black-owned real estate brokerage operating in Alabama and Florida. The firm is dedicated to providing top-tier real estate services and empowering communities through homeownership.

Arizona

Fair Homez

Location: Glendale, AZ

Led by Maisha Fair, Fair Homez offers real estate services across Arizona. With over 16 years of experience, Maisha specializes in assisting clients in buying and selling homes, ensuring a personalized and informed experience.

The Black Realtor – Keonna Giacomino

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Keonna Giacomino, dubbed The Black Realtor, provides real estate services in Phoenix and surrounding areas. She focuses on helping clients navigate the housing market with expertise and cultural understanding.

Arkansas

Plush Homes Company

Location: Little Rock, AR

Founded by Hale, Plush Homes has become one of Arkansas’s largest Black-owned brokerage firms. Since its inception in 2020, the company has grown from five to 30 real estate agents, focusing on helping people achieve homeownership and build generational wealth.

California

The Peebles Corporation

Locations: Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, New York, NY, Boston, MA, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Miami, FL, and Durham, NC

Founded by Don Peebles in 1983, The Peebles Corporation is a national real estate investment and development company specializing in large-scale residential, hospitality, retail, and mixed-use commercial properties. It is one of the largest Black-owned real estate firms in the U.S.

SoCal Premier Property Management

Location: Inglewood, California

Founded by industry veterans Alicia Bramble, James Daughrity, and Odest Riley Jr., SoCal PPM brings over 60 years of combined experience in real estate, asset management, and finance. It is dedicated to transforming properties into high-performing assets while fostering community development and preserving generational wealth in underserved areas.

Colorado

Town and Country Realty

Location: Denver, CO

Founded in 1951 by Jesse and Mary Johnson, Town and Country Realty is Colorado’s oldest Black-owned brokerage firm. The company has a longstanding history of supporting families of color in achieving homeownership.

The Real Estate Ladies at Coldwell Banker Realty

Location: Denver, CO

This family-operated team, consisting of Kathy Casey, Carissa Casey, and Melanie Reeder, has over 20 years of experience in the Denver real estate market. They specialize in helping clients buy and sell homes with a personalized touch. therealestateladies.com

Connecticut

Kerida Black Realty

Location: Bloomfield, CT

Kerida Black Realty offers real estate services in Bloomfield, focusing on helping clients navigate the buying and selling process with expertise and care.

Realizing Homes

Location: Rocky Hill, CT

Realizing Homes provides real estate services in Rocky Hill, assisting clients in achieving their homeownership goals through dedicated support and guidance.

Delaware

ELM Properties

Location: Delaware

ELM Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage offering property management and real estate services throughout Delaware. The company is committed to providing personalized service to buyers, sellers, and investors, ensuring a seamless real estate experience.

Delisia Inge Real Estate

Location: Delaware and Maryland

Delisia Inge is a licensed real estate agent serving clients in Delaware and Maryland. She specializes in assisting clients with buying and selling homes, providing expert guidance and support throughout the process.

Hope Realty

Location: Delaware

Hope Realty offers real estate services in Delaware, focusing on helping clients find their dream homes. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with clients.

Florida

Elite Realty Partners, Inc.

Location: Miami/Fort Lauderdale, FL

Elite Realty Partners is a Black-owned real estate brokerage in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. The firm is known for its commitment to excellence and community empowerment.

Hashtag Realty Group

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Hashtag Realty Group is a Black-owned boutique real estate firm specializing in residential real estate services in Jacksonville and surrounding areas. The company is dedicated to providing personalized service to clients, helping them navigate the home buying and selling process.

Dominion Realty Group

Location: Coral Springs, FL

Dominion Realty Group, led by Crystal M. Moore, offers comprehensive real estate services in Coral Springs and the surrounding areas. The firm focuses on providing clients with expert guidance and support throughout their real estate transactions.

Georgia

Strive Realty Group

Location: Atlanta, GA

Strive Realty Group is a Black-owned, woman-led real estate company based in Atlanta. The firm is faith-driven and community-focused, dedicated to transforming homes and neighborhoods in the Atlanta area.

Illinois

Ani Real Estate

Location: Chicago, IL

Ani Real Estate is a Black-owned real estate brokerage in Chicago, offering innovative real estate services in the Chicago metro area. The firm is committed to providing clients with expert guidance and support throughout their real estate transactions.

Bay Street Realty and Consulting Group, LLC

Location: Chicago, IL

Bay Street Realty is a Black-owned, full-service real estate brokerage in Chicago. The company is also a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, offering comprehensive real estate services to clients in the Chicagoland area.

Louisiana

NOLA Home Realty Group

Location: New Orleans, LA

Co-owned by Melissa Burns McClendon, NOLA Home Realty Group has achieved over $37 million in sales since its inception. Melissa has been recognized as a 2020 Woman of the Year by City Business and has held leadership roles in the Women’s Council of Realtors. The firm is known for its commitment to excellence and community involvement.

Maryland

MD | Prime Realty Co.

Location: Greenbelt, MD

MD | Prime Realty Co. is a Black woman-owned boutique real estate brokerage serving the DC, Maryland, and Virginia areas. With a team of over 20 female agents, the firm is dedicated to providing exceptional service and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the real estate industry.

Momentum Title & Escrow

Location: Greenbelt, MD

Momentum Title & Escrow is a 100% Black-owned title company offering simplified and efficient real estate services across Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia. The firm is known for its commitment to smooth transactions and customer appreciation.

Massachusetts

OnyxGroup Development and Realty

Location: Boston, MA

OnyxGroup is a Black woman-owned development and real estate company focused on building quality housing, preserving culture, and promoting diversity. The firm also has a real estate branch that focuses on helping Black folks find affordable housing. Their mission includes creating developments that address the socio-economic needs of residents through consciousness-based programs.

Nevada

Black & Gold Realty

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Black & Gold Realty specializes in full-service property management and real estate sales. Established during a financial crisis and expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm exemplifies resilience and commitment to serving the Vegas community.

New Jersey

Destiny Realty

Location: Morristown & Newark, NJ

Destiny Realty, led by Donnell Williams, is one of the largest independently Black-owned real estate brokerages in New Jersey. With offices in Morristown and Newark, the firm is committed to serving diverse communities and promoting Black homeownership. Williams also serves as the President of the Black Real Estate Professionals Alliance.

English Realty Associates

Location: Bergen County, NJ

Established by Whittie English, a Tuskegee Airman, English Realty Associates is one of the first Black-owned real estate offices in Bergen County. The family-operated firm has a longstanding history of advocating for minority homeownership and community development.

New York

Esra Realty

Location: Harlem, NY

Established in 1925 by the Edwards sisters, Esra Realty is the oldest Black-owned and operated real estate firm in New York State. Now in its third generation, the firm continues to serve the Harlem community, focusing on property management and sales.

Peace of Mind Realty

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Peace of Mind Realty is a boutique real estate firm based in Brooklyn, New York, specializing in residential sales, rentals, and property management. Its team is known for providing personalized and attentive service to clients throughout Brooklyn and the surrounding areas. With a strong local presence, Peace of Mind Realty focuses on helping clients navigate the real estate market with professionalism and care.

North Carolina

The NOIRE Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

The NOIRE Group is an all-Black residential brokerage prioritizing relationships over transactions. With over 20 years of combined experience, the firm serves clients across North and South Carolina, offering personalized and trusted guidance.

Daniels Real Estate Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Daniels Real Estate Group is a Black-owned agency specializing in the dynamic Charlotte market. The firm prides itself on local expertise, personalized service, and a strong commitment to the community.

Pruitt Miller Realty Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Founded in 2000, Pruitt Miller Realty Group is a full-service Black-owned real estate company in Charlotte. The firm has consistently ranked in the top 15% of Charlotte agents, offering comprehensive services to buyers and sellers.

Oregon

Vanport Escrow & Title Company

Location: Portland, OR

Vanport Escrow & Title Company is recognized as Oregon’s first Black-owned title company. The firm has played a significant role in historic real estate transactions, collaborating with Black-owned brokerages to promote homeownership.

Windermere Realty Trust – Debra Neal, Principal Broker

Location: Portland, OR

Debra Neal, a principal broker at Windermere Realty Trust, is a notable Black professional in Portland’s real estate scene. She offers comprehensive real estate services, focusing on client satisfaction and community engagement.

South Carolina

The NOIRE Group

Location: Lancaster, SC

Extending their services into South Carolina, The NOIRE Group continues to offer personalized real estate guidance, emphasizing strong client relationships and community involvement.

Tennessee

Concord Realty

Location: Tennessee and Kentucky

Concord Realty, led by Richard Garrett, is a veteran and Black-owned real estate and property management company operating in Tennessee and Kentucky. The firm offers expert services in property management and real estate, aiming to provide quality housing solutions and investment opportunities.

Grande Style Homes

Location: Nashville, TN

Founded by Marquita Black, Grande Style Homes is an independently owned and operated real estate company based in Nashville. The firm specializes in residential properties and offers personalized services to clients looking to buy or sell homes in the Nashville area.

Texas

Brooks & Davis Real Estate Firm

Location: Houston, TX

Brooks & Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC is one of the largest 100% Black independently owned real estate brokerages in the United States. The full-service company provides comprehensive services to home buyers and sellers, and also focuses on training and developing real estate professionals.

Legacy Homes and Properties LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Legacy Homes and Properties has grown into one of Texas’s largest Black-owned real estate brokerages, with over 100 licensed agents and multiple offices across the state. The company is committed to community enrichment through initiatives like homebuyer workshops and financial literacy classes.

Andre Black Realty

Location: Austin, TX

Andre Black Realty operates in Austin, offering services in buying, selling, investing, and leasing real estate. The firm’s agents are recognized for their industry designations and certifications, providing trusted and connected services in their areas.

Virginia

CTI Real Estate

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

CTI Real Estate is a Black-owned, woman-owned firm offering real estate services in Virginia and Maryland. The company is known for its commitment to client satisfaction and community involvement.