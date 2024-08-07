The latest figures from the Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey reveal there were an estimated 161,031 Black-owned businesses in the US in 2021, up 14.3% from the previous year. Although this may sound impressive, it’s disproportionately low relative to the size of the country’s Black population. While Blacks make up 14.4% of the population, they own only 2.7% of all businesses with at least one employee.

The Buy Black movement coupled with the 15% pledge has helped elevate Black-owned company visibility on store shelves, but there’s still a long way to go.

Black-owned businesses wanting to grow by capturing the buying power of millennials and Gen Z—groups willing to spend more on goods and services from environmentally aware companies demonstrating a commitment to social justice—will attract them by offering sustainable products.

In this article, we showcase eleven black-owned sustainable businesses that are succeeding in their space, whether it be food & beverage, jewelry, apparel, or health & beauty, because of their eco-friendly products and commitment to helping BIPOC communities. Ethical shoppers concerned about the environment, economic equity, racial justice, or all three, can take direct action through their purchasing power by supporting these Black-owned businesses.

What makes a business sustainable?

There is no standard scorecard to determine if or how a business is sustainable. Some important aspects to consider include:

Responsible raw material sourcing

Small batch production

Recyclability of packaging

Carbon and water footprints

Toxic-free, non-GMO, and organic ingredients

Product lifespan and disposal

Support for marginalized communities

After careful analysis, all of the black-owned sustainable businesses featured here perform exceptionally well on most or all of these metrics. Here they are, grouped by category.

Black-owned Sustainable Businesses: Clothing & Accessories

For simply stunning African-style clothing and accessories, check out these Black-owned sustainable clothing businesses.

Hope for Flowers

Black designer Tracy Reese launched her namesake fashion brand in NYC over 25 years ago. In 2019, returning to her hometown, Detroit, Reese debuted her sustainable Hope for Flowers collection with a mission “to create positive social impact by empowering women and young people through arts programming in public schools and collaboration with local artisans in Detroit.”

Arrow and Phoenix

Addressing the monumental problem of ocean plastic pollution, Arrow and Phoenix makes swimsuits from 100% recycled material using 75% less energy to do so. They offer a recycling program for their products which earns you discounts on future purchases.

Gracemade

Organic cotton and linen make up the majority of Gracemade clothing created in small batches in the US. They use deadstock fabric whenever possible to reduce industry waste. As a way of giving back, Gracemade partners with Life Impact International, a nonprofit that rescues children sold into prostitution or child slavery or those who have been abused, abandoned, or live in extreme poverty.

Black-owned Sustainable Businesses: Jewelry

Looking to make a statement with your earrings or necklace? Have a look at these Black-owned sustainable jewelry businesses.

Candid Art

Since 2011, creative mind and founder Candice Cox handcrafts “funky urban chic designs” influenced by the modern African diaspora. Candice is a self-taught jewelry maker using recycled metals. Her jewelry and textiles are available online and at her Oakland, California store.

Valerie Madison

As the only BIPOC-owned fine jeweler in the Pacific Northwest, Valerie Madison offers moissanites, an affordable, lab-created jewel that rivals diamonds—minus its environmental destructive mining. In 2024, they will donate 1% of all profits to Conservation Northwest for restoring and protecting PNW’s natural beauty.

Yam

Based in NYC, founder and artist Morgan Thomas creates handmade, upcycled jewelry from recycled or deadstock metals sourced from small sellers. Inspired by her mom who started her on the artisan path, Yam designs “playful & cheeky jewelry to remind you of what you know & once knew.”

Black-owned Sustainable Businesses: Food & Beverage

Next time you’re looking for a coffee, tea, or snack fix, reach for these Black-owned sustainable food & beverage businesses.

Red Bay Coffee

Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2014 by artist and food entrepreneur Keba Konte, Red Bay Coffee is committed to ensuring “coffee production is not only high quality and sustainable, but a vehicle for diversity, inclusion, social and economic restoration, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability.” They roast and brew onsite and practice fair trade by maintaining direct relationships with sellers in several countries.

PipSnacks

Using non-GMO heirloom corn—unlike most corn products in the US—brother and sister team, Jeff and Jen Martin along with Jeff’s partner, Teresa, Pipcorn launched in 2012 in NYC. Adored by Oprah, PipSnacks are available online and off.

Equitea

Quentin Vennie, co-founder of Equitea, created the company featuring organic, loose leaf teas as a way to help holistically manage his son’s ADHD. “Equitea exists to destigmatize mental health, expand pathways to wellness and help make mental health-centered products more accessible and equitable.” Packaged in metal cans, there’s no plastic pollution when purchasing this beverage.

Black-owned Sustainable Businesses: Health & Beauty

Everyone wants to look and feel their best. These Black-owned sustainable businesses in health & beauty offer non-toxic, healthy alternatives to conventional products that will help you do that.

Briogeo Hair

Founded in NYC by Nancy Twine, who grew up concocting hair remedies with her grandmother, Briogeo is one of the few hair care companies that list all of their ingredients on their website. Several products, some specifically designed for curly hair or intended to defrizz hair, have earned high ratings—which aren’t easy to get—from the Environmental Working Group. In 2021, they eliminated plastic trays from their kits. All plastic containers have 30% minimum post-consumer plastic, and some have 100%.

PLANT Apothecary

Holly McWhorter founded PLANT Apothecary in 2012. Using organic botanicals, their vegan skincare and bath & body products are marketed “for all genders and skin types” and made in the US. PLANT Apothecary partners with 1% for the Planet and Climate Neutral as they strive to have a positive environmental impact.