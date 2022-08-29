Sheila Jackson and Natasha McCrea are changing the landscape of the traditionally white male-dominated world of whiskey.

What started as a simple dinner conversation has become a barrier-breaking business. Jackson McCrea Whiskey is the first Black women-owned whiskey brand in California, and since its inception in 2022, the brand has aimed to be more than just a smooth pour.

Both Jackson and McCrea have backgrounds in the wine and spirits industry and were aware of the strenuous pull it would be for Black women to launch a national whiskey brand.

While creating their signature blend, they focused on women as their target demographic and set out to find a whiskey smooth enough to be sipped neat, with rich, subtle flavors, including notes of smoke, caramel and spice. The duo knew they had struck “liquid gold” with their unique distillation process incorporating Tennessee rye in French oak wine barrels.

Jackson McCrea has earned two notable awards in the wine and spirits industry in its short operation. It took home silver in this year’s New York International Spirits Competition and the same ranking in this year’s Bartender Spirits Awards. The brand also launched its JM 100 initiative. This social impact group supports and celebrates women disrupting spaces and making room for others.

Blavity spoke with the owners of Jackson McCrea Whiskey about the inspirational story of the women who are not just creating a new whiskey brand but championing Black female employment and inclusion in the spirits industry.