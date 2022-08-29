Sheila Jackson and Natasha McCrea are changing the landscape of the traditionally white male-dominated world of whiskey.
What started as a simple dinner conversation has become a barrier-breaking business. Jackson McCrea Whiskey is the first Black women-owned whiskey brand in California, and since its inception in 2022, the brand has aimed to be more than just a smooth pour.
Both Jackson and McCrea have backgrounds in the wine and spirits industry and were aware of the strenuous pull it would be for Black women to launch a national whiskey brand.
While creating their signature blend, they focused on women as their target demographic and set out to find a whiskey smooth enough to be sipped neat, with rich, subtle flavors, including notes of smoke, caramel and spice. The duo knew they had struck “liquid gold” with their unique distillation process incorporating Tennessee rye in French oak wine barrels.
Jackson McCrea has earned two notable awards in the wine and spirits industry in its short operation. It took home silver in this year’s New York International Spirits Competition and the same ranking in this year’s Bartender Spirits Awards. The brand also launched its JM 100 initiative. This social impact group supports and celebrates women disrupting spaces and making room for others.
Blavity spoke with the owners of Jackson McCrea Whiskey about the inspirational story of the women who are not just creating a new whiskey brand but championing Black female employment and inclusion in the spirits industry.
What was the inspiration behind launching Jackson McCrea?
Natasha McCrea: We know that women have always been a part of the story of whiskey, from creating the still to being early rum runners, distillers and consumers. But whiskey came to be marketed as a man’s drink. We want to bring women back into the narrative of whiskey.
Sheila Jackson: We want women whiskey lovers to know we see them. This brand represents our commitment to empowering women to take up space and to create a luxurious experience that invites them to exhale and indulge in an exceptional whiskey made especially for them.
Were you both always fans of whiskey, or did it grow through the development of your brand?
NM: My first introduction to whiskey was while working for a C-suite executive who loved scotch. That opened the door to me exploring other whiskeys and classic cocktails. My husband and I love to rate bartenders based on their ability to make a good old-fashioned.
SJ: I grew up in Tennessee, where family gatherings included spades, a lot of laughter and good whiskey. My family was old-school and believed the family should teach a child about alcohol. So they indulged my curiosity and allowed me to taste it, probably thinking I would hate it. But it was love at first sip.
Although we have seen advancements in the spirits industry with brands such as Uncle Nearest, the whiskey space is still male-dominated, particularly by white males. What has been your experience as a Black-women-led brand?
SJ: Industry vendors and professionals often push us to maintain the status quo in presenting our brand, from our packaging to our messaging.
NM: For example, early on, we were warned that our bold positioning would alienate men. But our experience has been just the opposite. Men love Jackson McCrea.
For some time, whiskey was considered a “masculine liquor.” What is Jackson McCrea doing to change that?
NM: We are literally changing the face of whiskey by expanding the visual footprint of women who enjoy whiskey. When we first began, it was almost impossible to find images of women drinking whiskey.
SJ: At Jackson McCrea, “she makes the rules.” We surveyed women and asked them how they liked their whiskey. Then, we crafted Jackson McCrea based on that flavor profile.
What makes the distilling process of Jackson McCrea Whiskey so unique?
SJ: I’m a big wine geek. And in wine, terroir is everything. The same holds true for whiskey. There’s something so special about the rich soil of Tennessee — and also the mineral-rich limestone water. You can still drink water from the tap there. Those two elements are the foundation of the unique flavor of Tennessee whiskey.
Is there something special about the Tennessee Rye that you use?
NM: Yes. We use an ultra-premium 5-year-old Tennessee Rye, aged in charred American oak barrels. We knew that would impart the caramel notes, vanilla and toasted wood that are part of our developing flavor profile.
SM: We brought the whiskey to California Wine Country to rest in French oak Syrah barrels to complete that profile. The tight grain of the French oak smoothes out any harsh edges and imparts a little smoke. And the Syrah barrel adds depth and nuance along with peppery spice.
Do you have a favorite/most suggested way to enjoy Jackson McCrea?
NM: My favorite way to enjoy Jackson McCrea is in an old-fashioned.
SJ: I love it neat with two dashes of chocolate bitters.