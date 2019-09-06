A Baltimore entrepreneur launched an innovative business hub after purchasing a massive building that stretches across an entire block. The visionary businesswoman is Dr. Vonnya Pettigrew, CEO of Root Branch Media Group. Pettigrew’s new business center includes her media production venture, along with a coffee shop, property management company and nonprofit, The Baltimore Times reported.

“I bought the old Barcoding, Inc. building, a commercial property that is 14,400 square feet. It’s 2220 Boston Street [Baltimore, Maryland],” Pettigrew told the Baltimore Times. “The building is the length of the entire block, so I have all four sides.”