One woman boasts the longest tongue in the world! Her name is Chanel Tanner, and her tongue measures at an impressive 9.75 cm, which is nearly 4 inches, according to Guinness World Records.

It’s a milestone that she’s proud of and gets a kick out of because of the reactions she typically gets from people when they see the muscular organ.

Meet Chanel Tanner

Tapper, who’s 34, has been holding the No. 1 spot for 15 years now.

“Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming. I actually do like when people yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes,” Tapper said, per Guinness World Records. “But that’s probably my favorite one because it’s funny to me because it’s a dramatic response.”

The perks of being a Guinness World Records holder

Due to the length of Tapper’s tongue, she can do some pretty cool tricks. The California native showcased some of them to Guinness World Records, such as withdrawing a block from a Jenga tower setup, flipping red solo cups, touching her nose with her tongue, and gripping a spoon by wrapping her tongue around it.

“I like little fun, silly things like that,” Tapper said. “That’s what makes my tongue the most fun when I can do things that are outside the box with it.”

“My favorite thing about being a record holder has to be when I get to travel and meet other record holders as well,” she added. “It’s fun, and of course I get to see the parts of the world I’ve never seen before.”

Chanel Tapper was featured in a campaign last year

Last year, Tapper flexed her record-breaking tongue in a bold advertising campaign for Diesel, teaming up with other Guinness World Records holders. Sporting vibrant shades of blue and green, her tongue took center stage in a series of captivating shots for the Italian fashion brand’s “Welcome to Successful Living” campaign.

Inspired by nostalgic TV talent competitions, the spring/summer 2024 campaign featured Tapper and fellow extraordinary talents impressing a panel of judges and an eager audience with the unique skills that earned them their world records.