Black women, in particular, are leading the way by forming a supportive and inspiring community online to share their love for the iconic building blocks. This trend revives cherished childhood memories and showcases the creativity and camaraderie among these Lego enthusiasts on social media platforms like TikTok.

NBC News reported that Alyssa Evans, 23, is among the growing number of Black women who have embraced Lego building as a hobby. Since starting in 2021, she has dedicated her TikTok account to showcasing her impressive collections to her audience. She is part of the viral trend “Lego Collection Black People,” with thousands of men and women sharing their sets on the video-sharing platform.