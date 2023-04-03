If you remember the concentration needed to build Lego sets as a child, you will appreciate the renewed passion adults are finding in this nostalgic hobby.
Black women, in particular, are leading the way by forming a supportive and inspiring community online to share their love for the iconic building blocks. This trend revives cherished childhood memories and showcases the creativity and camaraderie among these Lego enthusiasts on social media platforms like TikTok.
NBC News reported that Alyssa Evans, 23, is among the growing number of Black women who have embraced Lego building as a hobby. Since starting in 2021, she has dedicated her TikTok account to showcasing her impressive collections to her audience. She is part of the viral trend “Lego Collection Black People,” with thousands of men and women sharing their sets on the video-sharing platform.
“I didn’t expect it to go the way that it did,” Evans told the outlet of the trend. “I didn’t expect to find a sense of community because Legos as a hobby is a non-POC, male-dominated hobby. So when I saw other women of color posting about it, of all different ages, it warmed my heart.”
While Lego sets have always been a beloved childhood pastime, they also have a surprising benefit for adults — they can be a powerful stress reliever. A report from The Washington Post states that building intricate Lego creations from scratch provides a therapeutic and calming escape.
Jazmine Towe, 31, discovered the stress-relieving benefits of Lego sets in 2023. Since then, she has completed numerous collection sets, amassing over 260,000 views on TikTok.
“It’s so calming. It just does something for my nerves. I’ll sit there at the end of the day and do them for hours,” Towe shared with NBC News. “I feel happy when I finish them. It’s also kind of bittersweet because I love the process of putting it together. When I get to the end, I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to get to the next set!'”
Alero Dawn Akuya, Lego’s vice president of brand development, commended Black women for showcasing their creativity through the brand.
“We are thrilled to see the engagement by Black women using LEGO bricks as a creative outlet to celebrate the passions they have,” she told NBC News. “The Black community is rich with creativity, inspiration, and positivity and we are humbled that the community is recognizing our products to express themselves and their personal stories!”
Legos have become a trend for everyone, including celebrities, because of their universal appeal and creative possibilities. Earlier this year, Blavity reported that Pharrell Williams is set to appear in an upcoming Lego film about his life.
“It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on,” he said. “I’m so grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”
The movie premieres in theaters on Oct. 11.