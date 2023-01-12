Pharrell Williams has set an upcoming LEGO movie inspired by his life.

Piece By Piece hails from Focus Features and is directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville and produced by Neville and Caitrin Rogers via Tremolo Productions. Williams, Mimi Valdés and Shani Saxon also produce via i am OTHER with the LEGO Group’s Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone executive producing.

The film is a biopic of sorts, but one that attacks the medium in a different and unique way; through LEGOs. As Focus Features describes, “Pharrell set out to tell his story in a way that would set audience’s imaginations free. Developed from his singular vision, PIECE BY PIECE defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO world where anything is possible.”

Neville said in a statement how Williams approached him five years ago with the idea of telling his story through LEGO animation.

“It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on,” he said. “I’m so grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Williams added, “When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination…who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

Wilfert, The LEGO Group’s senior VP of entertainment partners and content, also described Williams as a “true visionary and is someone who continually pushes the boundaries of what creativity means; something very close to our hearts here at the LEGO Group.”

“We believe the LEGO brick is the ultimate creative medium, allowing people to build, unbuild and rebuild in as many ways as they can imagine, mirroring how Pharrell has continually innovated in his own life,” Wilfert continued. “Getting the opportunity to partner with him; with an incredible storyteller like Morgan Neville; and the wonderful team at Focus Features has been truly inspiring. The combined creativity of Pharrell and the LEGO brick is truly something special to see come together.”

Focus Features’ Chariman Peter Kujawski also described Williams in glowing terms.

“Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy,” he said. “In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the LEGO brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece.”

Piece By Piece comes to theaters Oct 11.