As President Joe Biden recovers from COVID-19 amid an apparent fight within the Democratic Party over his nomination for reelection, the president has received a show of support from a collection of Black women and allies. A letter with 1,400 signatories urges Biden to continue in the race and calls out those seeking to push him off the Democratic ticket.
‘When black women vote in record numbers, democrats win’
The letter issued Wednesday titled “BLACK WOMEN LEADERS AND ALLIES STANDING FIRMLY AND RESOLUTELY FOR PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN’S PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION” expressed support for Biden to stay in the presidential race. The letter notes its signatories’ strong support for the Biden-Harris campaign, noting the administration’s accomplishments and agenda for a second term. The letter also argues that any change to the ticket should have been conducted through the primary campaign, noting that 14 million primary voters supported Biden and Harris in votes this year. The women represented in the letter also remind the party of the power of Black women voters.
“History also reflects that Black women are the most reliable voting Bloc for democrats,” the letter states. “When black women vote in record numbers, democrats win The White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governorships, state legislatures, mayors’ races and other local races across the nation.”
Pushing back against ‘attempt to marginalize the voices of Black voters’
The letter was signed by several prominent Black women, including former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman ever elected to the Senate, and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Other signees include Democratic strategist and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown. Brazile tweeted that she “joined over 1,400 Black women in a letter of support for Biden, condemn lack of Democratic unity.”
I joined over 1,400 Black women in a letter of support for Biden, condemn lack of Democratic unity https://t.co/DEB4VIdHQh
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 18, 2024
Brown tweeted that the women represented in the letter “will not respond lightly to any attempt to marginalize the voices of Black voters (also including the 14 million voters in the primary),” nor would they “allow the elite Dems” to “step over” Vice President Kamala Harris.
We will not respond lightly to any attempt to marginalize the voices of Black voters (also including the 14 million voters in the primary) that supported the Biden- Harris ticket nor will we sit on the sidelines and allow the elite Dems step over our @VP. https://t.co/Q7FcnCdOZG
— LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) July 18, 2024
Divisions within Democratic Party
The show of support comes at a critical time for Biden and Harris. Many Democrats, including some members of Congress, have called on the president to step aside as the party’s nominee during the three weeks since last month’s poor showing at the first presidential debate. Top party leaders like Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have also reportedly expressed their concerns to Biden. Meanwhile, he maintains support from the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and progressives such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Biden has looked to Black voters for support as he attempts to turn around his campaign. While he recovers from COVID at home, the next few days and weeks will be crucial for his campaign. The latest show of support from Black women is an important boost for Biden as he fights for his political survival.