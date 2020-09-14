The letter issued Wednesday titled “BLACK WOMEN LEADERS AND ALLIES STANDING FIRMLY AND RESOLUTELY FOR PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN’S PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION” expressed support for Biden to stay in the presidential race. The letter notes its signatories’ strong support for the Biden-Harris campaign, noting the administration’s accomplishments and agenda for a second term. The letter also argues that any change to the ticket should have been conducted through the primary campaign, noting that 14 million primary voters supported Biden and Harris in votes this year. The women represented in the letter also remind the party of the power of Black women voters.

“History also reflects that Black women are the most reliable voting Bloc for democrats,” the letter states. “When black women vote in record numbers, democrats win The White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governorships, state legislatures, mayors’ races and other local races across the nation.”