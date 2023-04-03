“As I’m recruiting, I feel I’m constantly shocked that it’s getting less and less out of the ordinary to see girls that are getting recruited to NCAA [Division I] who are (Black),” Kelsey Koelzer, who is the first Black woman to be a No. 1 pick in the National Women’s Hockey League draft, said. “I think it’s a really hopeful sign.”

Avery Mitchell, a defenseman at Clarkson University, said Black women and girls are often the only ones on their teams because hockey is a sport that is often not encouraged and presented to them as an option.

“I definitely think it’s just the matter of it not being encouraged enough and it’s a sort of stereotype that hockey is more a sport for white people, which is not true,” she told the NHL. “I think it’s a matter of not being encouraged and not seeing representation.”