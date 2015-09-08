Blavity, Inc., the digital media and live events corporation behind Blavity.com and other platforms, has officially launched the Blavity Creator Collective Fellowship.

The paid, quarterly program for content creators seeks to “elevate emerging Black creators, providing mentorship, resources, and a platform to amplify their voices in the competitive creator economy.”

The fellowship comes as the company invested $1 million in “supporting Black creators through content partnerships and collaborations.” in 2024.

“Blavity Inc. has always stood as a beacon for Black creators, ensuring their stories are told authentically and their work is properly valued,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “With the paid Blavity Creator Collective Fellowship, we are doubling down on our promise to remove financial barriers and create equitable opportunities in the creator economy, while continuing to invest in and empower the next generation of storytellers and innovators.”

Every quarter, a select cohort of creators will join the paid program “to produce high-quality, original video content aligned with Blavity’s flagship brands.”

As the program’s official press release notes, benefits include:

Mentorship: Creators will receive ongoing guidance from experienced creators and Blavity's editorial teams.

Networking: Participants will gain direct access to industry leaders and creative professionals.

Hands-on Experience: Fellows will work in a structured content framework while retaining creative autonomy.

Professional Growth: A unique platform for visibility, audience engagement, and career development within the creator economy.

“Blavity’s trusted voice and unparalleled connection to Black audiences make us the premier partner for brands looking to authentically engage this influential demographic,” said Mike Hadgis, Chief Revenue Officer of Blavity Media Group. “Through the Blavity Creator Collective Fellowship, we’re creating a collaborative and contextually relevant environment where brands can align with talented creators who naturally embody their message. This program not only amplifies the reach of our partners but also ensures their campaigns resonate deeply within a community that drives cultural and economic trends.”

Sara Ergen, director of Blavity’s Creator program, added, “Our Creator Collective Fellowship is more than just an opportunity—it’s a platform for Black creators to amplify their voices, expand their content creation skillset, and join a collaborative network of expert in-house teams. Through intentional content creation, our creator fellows bring our Blavity brands to life, building meaningful connections with our audiences and brand partners. By fostering a space where creativity meets purpose, involvement in the fellowship inspires creators to craft content that resonates on a global scale, driving impact and shaping culture.”

“The Blavity Creator Collective Fellowship Program is built on the foundation of authenticity,” said Courtney Neal, Blavity’s Director of Content and Programming. We encourage creators to show up as their true selves, unapologetically sharing their stories, perspectives, and creativity. Our goal is to provide a platform where diverse voices are not only heard but celebrated, because we know that the most impactful content comes from those who embrace their unique identities and lived experiences.”

You can apply for the Blavity Creator Collective Fellowship here.