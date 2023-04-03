Pursuing your dreams can often feel like a never-ending grind, leaving many exhausted and unfulfilled. For those looking to break free from hustle culture, Blavity founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun has a refreshing approach to adopting new mindsets and becoming the leader of your own life.
Blavity can exclusively announce that DeBaun’s new book, Rewrite Your Rules, is set for release on April 1, 2025. It empowers readers to become CEOs of their own lives by “revolutionizing your approach to success and fulfillment” without sacrificing your sanity.
“Rewrite Your Rules is the wake-up call you need to stop living by others’ expectations and start living for yourself. With real-life stories and actionable advice, this book will inspire you to redefine success, take bold action, and build the life you deserve.” Tiffany Aliche, New York Times bestselling author of “Get Good with Money” said about the new book.
Sometimes, people feel they can’t achieve their goals without compromising their true selves. But DeBaun’s new guide reveals how you can “have it all” without relying on the pressures of constant overwork. She serves as both an entrepreneur and a wise, supportive friend, guiding you toward becoming the best version of yourself.
In the book, she offers a three-part framework to help her readers stay on track with their goals.
Master Yourself, where we clarify your life’s true north and align your actions with your deepest values
Master Your Method, where we build a formidable system to transform the timeline of your most audacious goals
Master Your Growth, where we develop an unshakeable mindset to thrive in the face of any challenge.
Rewrite Your Rules is the ideal guide for aspiring entrepreneurs and corporate achievers seeking fresh paths to a successful and fulfilling life.
DeBaun is a a serial entrepreneur, small business advisor and corporate board advisor who has become one of the the most prominent figures in both the modern DE&I tech landscape and consumer marketing world.