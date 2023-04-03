Blavity can exclusively announce that DeBaun’s new book, Rewrite Your Rules, is set for release on April 1, 2025. It empowers readers to become CEOs of their own lives by “revolutionizing your approach to success and fulfillment” without sacrificing your sanity.

“Rewrite Your Rules is the wake-up call you need to stop living by others’ expectations and start living for yourself. With real-life stories and actionable advice, this book will inspire you to redefine success, take bold action, and build the life you deserve.” Tiffany Aliche, New York Times bestselling author of “Get Good with Money” said about the new book.