The Blavity House Party Block Party is making a stop in Houston on Nov. 16 at Blavity’s AFROTECH Conference.

With DJs, several performers and brand activations, the outdoor, festival-style event promises diverse programming and surprising and memorable moments.

The upcoming celebration will offer a wide away of musical talent, including ’90s icons Jagged Edge, rappers Bun B, Slim Thug and Mike Jones.

The festival, sponsored by Lexus, will be held at Discovery Green park in Houston from 1 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Charles Beloved Kuykendoll, VLiv and MC Lolahstic will act as hosts.

The first Blavity House Party Music Festival was held in June, featuring artists like Monica, Rick Ross, Leon Thomas and more.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Access is included with an AfroTech Conference All Access Pass.