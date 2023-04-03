The inaugural Blavity House Party Festival, which will be held June 14-15 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, is less than two weeks away. This event will celebrate Black culture, music, food, art and other ways festivalgoers can explore what the Music City offers.
Prepare to be dazzled by not just the electrifying performances from some of the hottest artists in music, but also by the diverse array of vendors at the festival. Representing a wide range of Black-owned businesses and brands, vendors at the Off The Shelves marketplace offer everything from trendy accessories and apparel to a variety of food trucks and health & wellness stations. The festival truly embodies the spirit of diversity and inclusivity.
Here is a list of vendors to be on the lookout for at the 2024 Blavity House Party Festival:
Forever Linked by TSD
Product Category: Accessories
Instagram: @foreverlinkedbytsd
Brand Description: I weld “forever” or permanent” bracelets, necklaces and anklets in 14K gold filled, sterling silver, and rose gold. Say goodbye to clasp jewelry.” – April Jones, business owner.
View this profile on Instagram
HBCUonly
Product Category: Accessories
Website: HBCUonly.com
Brand Description: HBCUOnly is a unique and innovative Marketplace company that specializes in creating high-quality, one-of-a-kind products featuring the colors and logos of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Cashville etc.
Product Category: Apparel
Website: http://www.cashvilleetc.com
God Made Merch
Product Category: Apparel
Website: www.Godmademerch.com
Live Above Clothing
Product Category: Apparel
Website:http://www.liveabove.co
Brand Description: Live Above Clothing is a lifestyle company that urges individuals to persevere through life’s trials creatively through the medium of fashion.
No Slack Boutique
Product Category: Apparel
Website: www.noslackboutique.com
Brand Description: No Slack Boutique is a woman-owned haven for fierce fashion catering to everyBODY. We challenge industry norms with a collection of sexy and sophisticated pieces, empowering women of all sizes to exude confidence.
View this profile on Instagram
Lustful Bath, LLC
Product Category: Candles
Website: http://www.lustfulbath.com
Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream
Product Category: Food & Beverage
Website:www.rolled4ever.com
Brand Description: Founded in June of 2018 by Maliyah B. and Bariangela S., two close friends with a shared vision to bring a twist to the world of Ice Cream!
Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream emerged during a spring break trip to New York during their junior year of college. This trip catalyzed their idea, as they discovered the concept of rolled ice cream, which they found incredibly appealing. Recognizing the potential to elevate this concept, Maliyah and Bariangela envisioned taking it a step further by making it mobile. This innovative twist led to the creation of “The Roll Bus” and later a physical store in Historic Germantown.
As Rolled 4 Ever continues to grow, the goal is to create an experience through Ice Cream that blends excitement and adventure!
Big Bern’s Brisket and More
Product Category: Food Truck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigbernsbrisket/
View this profile on Instagram
Slim & Husky’s
Product Category: Food Truck
Website:https://slimandhuskys.com/menus/
Smokin Buttz
Product Category: Food Truck
Website:http://www.smokinbuttzbbq.com
Brand Description: Smokin’ Buttz has been serving BBQ since 2014. The BBQ is so good that pigs are Dying to Get Smoked!
View this profile on Instagram
The Pepper Pott
Product Category: Food Truck
Website:http://thepepperpott.com
The Veggie
Product Category: Food Truck
Website: http://eattheveggie.com
Brand Description: Award-winning vegan restaurant serving familiar foods that happen to be vegan.
Slutty Vegan
Product Category: Food Truck
Website: http://sluttyvegan.com
CarbonBased Cell Food
Product Category: Health & Wellness
Website: http://www.carbonbasedcellfood.com
Brand Description: N/A
Pretty Healthy
Product Category: Health & Wellness
Website: http://www.prettyhealthyyou.com
Brand Description: N/A
The Black Candle Company
Product Category: Skincare
Website: http://www.theblackcandlecompany.com
Brand Description: The Black Candle Company is a luxury home fragrance collection specializing in affordable luxury! We offer simple, minimal, and modern label-less candles and more, creating a seamless transition into any space. We pride ourselves on providing clean-burning, vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly products. Please choose from our nine captivating scents and nine products to transcend your home!
The Mellow Bar
Product Category: Skincare
Website:http://themellowbar.com
Trivia For Us
Product Category: Trivial card game and apparel
Website: www.triviaforus.com
Brand Description: 🎉 Bringing fun to every event! Trivia For Us: your go-to for interactive entertainment that sparks laughter, learning, and connections while preserving Black history and culture. #TriviaForUs #InteractiveFun
Black Owned 19xx
Product Category: Apparel
Website: www.blackowned19xx.com
Brand Description: Our brand thrives at the intersection of fashion and black excellence. Our mission is to promote black ownership while challenging societal inequities through our garments and storytelling.