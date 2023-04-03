Live Above Clothing

Product Category: Apparel

Website:http://www.liveabove.co

Brand Description: Live Above Clothing is a lifestyle company that urges individuals to persevere through life’s trials creatively through the medium of fashion.

No Slack Boutique

Product Category: Apparel

Website: www.noslackboutique.com

Brand Description: No Slack Boutique is a woman-owned haven for fierce fashion catering to everyBODY. We challenge industry norms with a collection of sexy and sophisticated pieces, empowering women of all sizes to exude confidence.

Lustful Bath, LLC

Product Category: Candles

Website: http://www.lustfulbath.com

Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream

Product Category: Food & Beverage

Website:www.rolled4ever.com

Brand Description: Founded in June of 2018 by Maliyah B. and Bariangela S., two close friends with a shared vision to bring a twist to the world of Ice Cream!

Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream emerged during a spring break trip to New York during their junior year of college. This trip catalyzed their idea, as they discovered the concept of rolled ice cream, which they found incredibly appealing. Recognizing the potential to elevate this concept, Maliyah and Bariangela envisioned taking it a step further by making it mobile. This innovative twist led to the creation of “The Roll Bus” and later a physical store in Historic Germantown.

As Rolled 4 Ever continues to grow, the goal is to create an experience through Ice Cream that blends excitement and adventure!