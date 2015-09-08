Over Grammys weekend, Blavity held its second annual pre-Grammy Party through Blavity House Party.

The day-to-night celebration saw guests immersed in an atmosphere where rhythm and soul intertwined for an unforgettable experience.

The party also featured a surprise performance by R&B star Mýa, who took to the stage to perform a melody of her greatest hit songs.

This was the first of Blavity House Party’s events for the year. Other upcoming events include a Blavity House Party All-Star Weekend event and the first-ever Blavity House Party music festival.

Check out the highlights below:

Photo: K3NCAM

