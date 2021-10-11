It has been a forgettable pre-season for former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. He hasn’t been the subject of much highlight footage since his days as a Seattle Seahawk. And his exit from the Denver Broncos was as acrimonious as it was awkward. Wilson has now fallen under the banner of an athlete whose career seemingly tanked after one faithful trade.

In March 2022, the former Seahawk was traded to the Denver Broncos with much fanfare. A year into that stint, a new head coach, Sean Payton entered the Fray. He allowed Wilson to play within his system and wasn’t pleased. So now, having a star player, and a long-term contract made things murky. The only option was to trade now Wilson, who had an exorbitant amount of money owed to him. Who would then bid to bring him on their roster via trade?

Well, that’s where the Pittsburgh Steelers came in. And in this past off-season, they traded for Wilson. In a move that they undoubtedly hope will result in a Super Bowl resurgence for the team. But during this year’s NFL pre-season, Wilson has looked like a shell of himself. So much so that the Steelers’ backup, Justin Fields, has been suggested by the media, to take his starting job. Stephen A. Smith has said as much, stating that Wilson should have approached this opportunity with more vigor.

I feel like Wilson’s ride into the sunset won’t be as esteemed as he might’ve wanted to write it. He hasn’t brought an intriguing energy to the upcoming NFL campaign. And although I don’t think this will be a dismal season for the Steelers, I’m not confident they’ll make a deep run. I’m down to be wrong about this. He can feel fulfilled that he was a great ambassador for the league. He was a role model and a champion. It remains to be seen if the skills that made him great can help him return to prominence in Pittsburgh.