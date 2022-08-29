On Monday, former President Donald Trump joined controversial streamer Adin Ross for an hour-long interview on his stream via Kick. According to The Verge, the stream reached a peak of 580,000 viewers.

Ross’s large fan base derived from his streaming days on Twitch. He gained fame for playing video games with Gen Z celebrities and influencers such as Bronny James. His channel amassed over 7 million followers before he was kicked off the platform for using racial slurs and promoting the use of racist and antisemitic slurs in his streaming chats. He has continued his shock-based content on Kick, hosting streams with the likes of alleged rapist influencer Andrew Tate and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Trump’s appearance on Ross’ stream was an attempt to reach the 23-year-old’s majority Gen Z audience.

The antics began when Trump joined Ross with 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death)” as his walk-out music. The soundtrack choice was a reference to Trump’s assassination attempt on July 13, where he was struck in the ear.

Ross began the stream by donning a suit and Make America Great Again gear, stating it was “the most important stream I’ve ever done. We’re going to get some good ratings.” Ross continued, “You broke the website in five minutes. The chat wasn’t working.”