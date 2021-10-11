The WNBA semifinals are upon us, and on one side, we have familiar rivals taking center stage. The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are set to go head to head in a WNBA Finals rematch from last year. Their series last year went four games in which the Aces prevailed. With a classic performance from this year’s WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson, the Aces truly earned their title last season.

This year, the Liberty ended the season with the WNBA’s best record. They’re seeking to avenge their latest opportunity at a championship. Although the Liberty have been to the WNBA Finals several times, they still don’t have a title to their name. This season, the Aces stand in their way of getting to that championship round. It reminds me of when the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Miami Heat, and they made it their business to get back to the finals the next season. They ultimately did, while vanquishing the Heat and ending its Big Three era.

In regards to what I believe we can expect, I anticipate an all-out war. This was a historic season for Wilson, and not much is throwing her off her game. That means the guard play of New York has to be pristine. It has to be the best that it has ever been. It has to bring tears to Teresa Weatherspoon’s eyes. Can the Liberty play that locked in? I think they can. But the Aces are one of the league’s ultimate challenges.

Things can go either way. When the Aces won in four last year, they won that fourth game — down two of their stars. Wilson rose to the occasion. She put the team on her back after a forgettable game three performance. Liberty has everything to prove. They have shown that they can hang, but they have to overcome.

That’s what this series is about. Will the measuring stick remain the same with the Aces on top, or will the Liberty get over this hump? What awaits both teams if they win is a high-likelihood matchup with the Minnesota Lynx. A squad that has proven to also be a force this season in the WNBA. Then and still, you can’t go looking too far ahead. Like Jay-Z once said, “Finish your breakfast.” You have to take care of what’s in front of you. And with such a built-in competitive rivalry, the WNBA semifinals are a must-see.