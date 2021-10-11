September is here and WNBA coverage across sports media hasn’t waned. With good reason too, because there are several storylines this WNBA season that have kept people engaged more than they ever have. There’s a buzz that veterans are providing, as well as ladies in their prime, and of course, the rookies! We know all about the rookies and what they bring. It isn’t hyperbolic to mention that we are witnessing a generational shift in the history of the league. It’s probably akin to when the NBA Finals were taken off tape delay, and was broadcasted more legitimately. The societal shift in optics is here, and I’m here to touch on it.

A’Ja Wilson has her fingers on the pulse of the league. She sees the hype of the newbies, but she has come into this season with a purpose. Following an Olympic gold medal run in Paris, she has since been running away with the league’s MVP race. With two 40-plus point games to her name within a week, she is in her bag like never before. With season averages of 27.5 points, and 12.1 rebounds, not only is she poised to earn another MVP award, but maybe a WNBA title as well.

Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Since the WNBA season resumed after the Paris Olympics, Caitlin Clark has been putting on a show. She has led to Indiana Fever into playoff contention and has made a very strong case for becoming this season’s Rookie of The Year. Hell, she already has a single-game assist record at 19. She’s on pace to break Alyssa Thomas’ single-season assist record as she only needs less than 40 to. The three-pointers made a rookie record? She has that on her mantle too. She is a legend in the making. I’m not sure if we’ve seen such a meteoric first campaign.

We can’t forget about rookie sensation Angel Reese. She has been a bright spot for the Chicago Sky during a trying season. At power forward, she has the longest double-double streak in WNBA history. She also broke the single-season record for total rebounds this season as well, with now over 418. The only reason ROY conversation on Reese has cooled is because her team is now under .500. But for an individual season, she has been remarkable.

Photo: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Lastly, I’d love to shine a light on WNBA veteran, and one of my favorite Liberty players ever, Tina Charles who now sits at number two on the all-time WNBA scoring list. She only trails Diana Taurasi. Unfortunately for Charles, Taurasi is still playing, and at a high level. So the likelihood that Charles surpasses her, at the center position she plays isn’t likely. Nevertheless, Charles has made history this season, giving credence to her longevity as well as ability.

Photo: Amanda Loman/Getty Images

The beauty of all of these points is that they all are about the on-court product. But let’s not forget, league attendance is up across the board. Not to mention, league attendance and broadcasts have increased as well. And these ladies are not flying on chartered jets. All of these things work in unison, creating a new reality in the W. A reality that I truly believe is here to stay.