Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale – Tyler, The Creator

Doubling down on the meteoric success of Igor, Call Me If You Get Lost was yet another masterful body of work that no one could deny. In 2022, Tyler, The Creator won a Grammy for best rap album for the record. Considering things, it makes sense why the extended version would make this list. After having a plethora of bangers on the original version, some of which include “WusYaName” (ft. NBA Youngboy), “Rise,” “Juggernaut” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams), the Los Angeles native amplified the allure of the record even more by adding a few more sublime tracks: “Sorry, Not Sorry,” “Wharf Talk” (ft. A$AP Rocky), “Dogtooth” and more. Even with the record consisting of B-sides from the original project, they’re just as good as everything on the initial iteration.