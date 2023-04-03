Sky watchers can witness March’s full moon, a total lunar eclipse, but clear skies will be key. Weather conditions will determine the best viewing spots as the moon turns red in the Earth’s shadow.
According to NASA, the full moon, known as the “Blood Moon,” will occur Wednesday night into early Friday morning across several time zones. The eclipse will also be visible from the Earth’s Western Hemisphere, which may allow viewers to witness the annual event.
Here’s everything astronomy lovers need to know about the lunar eclipse: its history, when and where to see it, and how weather remains a factor.
What is a lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, causing the moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. During a lunar eclipse, the entire moon moves into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. Due to its reddish-orange hue, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘Blood Moon,’ NASA reported.
Each lunar eclipse is visible from half the Earth. They also have two other phases: the penumbral and partial eclipses. The penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon enters the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to dim subtly, whereas the partial eclipse happens when the moon enters the darker part of the Earth’s shadow.
A Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from the western hemisphere on March 13-14 2025. Sky watchers in North and South America are best placed to view this celestial phenomena.#eclipse #stargazing
Why does the moon turn red during the lunar eclipse?
According to NASA, the Moon turns red during a lunar eclipse because of Earth’s atmosphere. Blue light scatters more easily as sunlight passes through the atmosphere, while red light travels through more directly. The filtered red light gives the Moon its distinctive reddish-orange hue.
“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” NASA said in a blog post.
Where can I see the lunar eclipse?
USA Today reported that the total lunar eclipse can be seen from several different areas, including all of North America and South America. If the skies are clear, a few areas of Western Europe, Western Africa and New Zealand can also see it, as meteorologists have discussed recently.
According to AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada, the weather will affect the visibility of the lunar eclipse for viewers.
“The good news is the total lunar eclipse will last for more than an hour, much longer than the total solar eclipse last April, which lasted less than five minutes along the path of totality,” Lada told USA Today. “You only need a few breaks in the clouds to witness the total lunar eclipse.”
The Farmer’s Almanac also provides information on when to expect the lunar eclipse, including moonrise and moonset, based on city, state and zip code.
What are the best and worst places to see the lunar eclipse?
According to USA Today, the worst places to view the lunar eclipse are the far West, the Rockies, and the north-central U.S. due to rain, snow and extensive cloud cover. Salt Lake City, the Northeast and the Rockies are expected to experience high cloud cover.
On the other hand, the best viewing conditions are anticipated from Texas to the Ohio Valley and southern Florida, with Miami expected to have less cloud cover. Clear skies are also predicted for parts of the central Plains, including Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
Viewers can expect the next lunar eclipse in March 2026.