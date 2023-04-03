Where can I see the lunar eclipse?

USA Today reported that the total lunar eclipse can be seen from several different areas, including all of North America and South America. If the skies are clear, a few areas of Western Europe, Western Africa and New Zealand can also see it, as meteorologists have discussed recently.

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada, the weather will affect the visibility of the lunar eclipse for viewers.

“The good news is the total lunar eclipse will last for more than an hour, much longer than the total solar eclipse last April, which lasted less than five minutes along the path of totality,” Lada told USA Today. “You only need a few breaks in the clouds to witness the total lunar eclipse.”

The Farmer’s Almanac also provides information on when to expect the lunar eclipse, including moonrise and moonset, based on city, state and zip code.