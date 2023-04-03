The Bowie State University Cycling Club has completed its inaugural season after a successful launch on the national collegiate level. Although the program opened with two riders, the team finished in the top 10 of the Atlantic Conference of USA Cycling in the spring, according to HBCU Gameday.

The two riders – two women — secured points for the team this season, under the leadership of coach Sir-Colin Franklin.

The completion of the team’s inaugural season

“We’re thankful for the University, our community and @usacycling for the support,” the team wrote in an Instagram post to celebrate the end of the first season. “From humble beginnings to a top-ten conference finish in our inaugural season- @bsu_cycling_team is making waves!”

It continued, “Appreciation to @jafecycling for keeping our bikes in top shape and to @pushinwatts for keeping us looking sharp. As the saying goes: look good, feel good, ride good – regardless of the outcome!”

Promoting inclusivity and a healthy lifestyle

The cycling club at BSU extends its mission beyond competitive cycling. It has also aligned itself with a message of inclusivity and promotes the importance of fitness.

“This is not bicycling — this is cycling, which are two very different activities. Cycling is a disciplined sport that blends strategy, endurance, and skill, and Bowie State is creating a space where everyone can experience that in a supportive, welcoming environment,” Clyde Doughty Jr., the vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, said, according to HBCU Gameday.

The club organizes weekly community rides designed to be inclusive of all levels. Every Thursday, the cycling club meets at 5:30 p.m. in Parking Lot I to start cycling at 6 p.m. All rides are set at a Zone 2 training pace and start with a loop of campus before embarking on a 22-mile ride.