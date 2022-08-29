Although becoming a C-Suite executive was Rochester’s long-term goal and offered her a very comfortable lifestyle, she noticed she didn’t feel completely fulfilled after landing the role. After spending a significant time in corporate spaces, Rochester decided to try something new.

“I always say to be an entrepreneur, to be a business owner, you gotta be slightly crazy, right? You have to bank on yourself,” Rochester told theGrio. “My son was 4 and I had a very comfortable position. I finally made it into a C-suite position in corporate America but I knew there was more for us.”