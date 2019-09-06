A federal judge has lowered the charges against two former officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home in 2020. In his ruling on Aug. 22, U.S. District Court Senior Judge Charles Simpson III said Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker caused the shooting.

According to the Courier Journal, the judge said Walker’s decision to shoot at Detective Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany during the raid forced the officers to fire back. The two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers are dismissed of “felony deprivation of rights under the color of law charges.”