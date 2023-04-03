Although Clark finished eighth on Friday, she is a standout athlete on the gymnastics team at Clemson. In 2024, she received the first score of 10.0 in the university’s history at Air Force. She has also scored 9.90 or higher on her five floor routines prior to Friday, according to Forbes.

Clark transferred to Clemson from Utah State University, where she was named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American on floor as a freshman. Next, she will be competing in the ACC Championships, starting March 22.