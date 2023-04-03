Brie Clark, a gymnast at Clemson University, made history on Friday as she became the first collegiate gymnast to land The Biles I tumbling pass in her floor routine. The element was named after Simone Biles and is rarely performed at international competitions, according to Forbes.
With the move, Clark helped her team secure a win over Texas Women’s University and the University of New Hampshire. She is the fifth woman to successfully complete the skill. Before her, Biles, Trinity Thomas, Hillary Heron and London Phillips had performed it. Biles congratulated Clark on the achievement via Instagram, writing “congrats” and “& closing out black history month! YES MA’AM.”
Although Clark finished eighth on Friday, she is a standout athlete on the gymnastics team at Clemson. In 2024, she received the first score of 10.0 in the university’s history at Air Force. She has also scored 9.90 or higher on her five floor routines prior to Friday, according to Forbes.
Clark transferred to Clemson from Utah State University, where she was named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American on floor as a freshman. Next, she will be competing in the ACC Championships, starting March 22.