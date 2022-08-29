Biles teamed up with Dallas-based veteran restaurateur Mark Brezinski and the Playmakers Group, which is the same company behind retired NBA star Dirk Nowitzki‘s and former NHL goalie Marty Turo‘s airport-based restaurants.

As for the food itself, Taste of Gold will offer “vibrant, bold flavors of world-class and elevated Tex-Mex cuisine,” according to Eater Houston.