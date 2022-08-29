Travelers passing through the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston will soon be able to dine like a champ because Simone Biles is set to open her first restaurant in early 2025, per a press release. It’ll be called Taste of Gold — a fitting name since Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world.
“Bush Airport is proud to offer one of the top airport culinary experiences in the world and it’s only going to get better,” Francisco Cuellar, Chief Commercial Development Officer for Houston Airports, said in a statement. “We join the millions of people around the world who find inspiration in Simone Biles, an athlete who continues to raise the bar while achieving success and defying expectations. Houston Airports is on the same history-making trajectory as we redefine what it means to dine inside an airport.”
Get ready to taste gold! 🥇 Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is bringing her new restaurant, Taste of Gold, to IAH 🙌
More info: https://t.co/mxG6LnVXPl pic.twitter.com/G5t3DDf596
— Bush Intercontinental Airport (@iah) September 23, 2024
Biles teamed up with Dallas-based veteran restaurateur Mark Brezinski and the Playmakers Group, which is the same company behind retired NBA star Dirk Nowitzki‘s and former NHL goalie Marty Turo‘s airport-based restaurants.
As for the food itself, Taste of Gold will offer “vibrant, bold flavors of world-class and elevated Tex-Mex cuisine,” according to Eater Houston.
“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” Biles said in the press release. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”
Taste Of Gold will housed in Terminal A near Gate A8. Bush Intercontinental, one of the busiest airports in the nation, draws millions of travelers from across the country. In 2023, it welcomed over 46 million travelers. On top of that, the airport “ranks among the Top 10 World’s Best Airport Dining Experiences in 2024,” per the press release.