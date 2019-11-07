The family of Hamilton and MJ the Musical Broadway dancer Zelig Williams is speaking out two weeks after his disappearance.

According to Variety, Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 at his home in Columbia, South Carolina, a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department noted.

The car he was driving was found in a parking lot for the Palmetto Trail, a hiking trailhead close to Congaree National Park, more than 20 miles away from his residence.

Kathy Williams, Williams’ mother, and his cousin Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs told CNN that the search will extend beyond the parking lot where the car was found, including both sides of the Palmetto Trail leading to major roads.

“As a family, we’ve been searching. We’ve searched that area ourselves on foot more than once, and now we’re looking to expand our search,” Corbett-Jacobs said.

The family also noted that they hired a private investigator who is “continuing to work through different things in order to get additional leads,” Corbett-Jacobs said.

“Hold on to God, hold on to your faith and find your way home. We will not stop looking for you until we bring you home,” Corbett-Jacobs told Williams on CNN.

Kathy added, “I love you. I want you back home, safe, [and] sound.”

During a press conference on Oct. 16, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies “have used every means of manpower and technology that’s available” to find Williams.

“We feel confident there are people out in the community who may know something that can help us but just not realizing they have the last key to the puzzle,” Lott added.

CNN reported that Kathy was emotional during the conference, repeating one pleading phrase.

“He’s all I got,” she said amid tears.