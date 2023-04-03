The 2024 Paris Olympics was attended by several high-profile celebrities, who joined either as spectators or came to support a family member. Such was the case of LeBron James, who won a gold medal for men’s basketball on Saturday. His wife Savannah James, as well as their children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, were present to support him courtside.
Fans quickly noticed Bronny and Bryce being in attendance for the United States’ semifinal game against Serbia on Aug. 8. They were accompanied by two friends, one of whom they believe Bronny is dating.
Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield, was seated next to Bronny during the game. The duo was also seen attending Team USA’s game against Brazil on Aug. 6, according to Sports Illustrated.
james gang courtside. pic.twitter.com/u3T6gw1YhU
— LeagueFits (@leaguefits) August 8, 2024
It isn’t clear if Bronny and Parker are dating, friends or otherwise. They haven’t shared information on their relationship or how they met. However, they likely met by common association as their parents both work in entertainment and sports.
Dondre is father is known for roles in All My Children, Queen Sugar and more. Salli, known for A Low Down Dirty Shame, Eureka, Antoine Fisher and more, has recently been a producer and director for the HBO series Winning Time and The Gilded Age.
Last fall, Parker’s mother shared that her daughter is enrolled at Spelman College.
“And just like that our baby is off to college,” Salli wrote in an Instagram post. “Wasn’t I just changing her diapers last week. Time has gone by way too fast. I know she’s ready but I’m going to miss my baby.”
View this post on Instagram
On his end, Bronny signed with the Lakers earlier this summer after completing his freshman year at the University of Southern California. As Blavity reported, Bronny and his father LeBron made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.
“One thing about Bronny, from what I’ve seen and what I heard, he wants to create his own path and he doesn’t want to be — even though he’s LeBron James’ son, he don’t want be seen as that,” Lakers star Anthony Davis told ESPN in June. “And I think having that mindset and trying to create his own path is going to work out for him. … Who knows, he might come in and be ready to play for us.”