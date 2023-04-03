On his end, Bronny signed with the Lakers earlier this summer after completing his freshman year at the University of Southern California. As Blavity reported, Bronny and his father LeBron made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

“One thing about Bronny, from what I’ve seen and what I heard, he wants to create his own path and he doesn’t want to be — even though he’s LeBron James’ son, he don’t want be seen as that,” Lakers star Anthony Davis told ESPN in June. “And I think having that mindset and trying to create his own path is going to work out for him. … Who knows, he might come in and be ready to play for us.”