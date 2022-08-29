Urania Wilson, the mother of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University and A&M College student who died due to alleged hazing while pledging, recently graduated from college.

This Mother’s Day weekend was bittersweet for Urania, as one of her stops was at Southern University at New Orleans. She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the HBCU, which had commencement ceremonies over the weekend. The outlet posted a video of the moment she graced the stage. In the video, she holds a cutout sign of her late son’s face to honor his life.

Support pours in for Caleb Wilson’s mother after powerful graduation moment

Those in attendance gave her a standing ovation and cheered her on. The general public also rallied behind her in the comments section of post that shared the recording.

“This is the definition of turning your pain into a purpose, God bless her!” one person wrote on social media.

“She’s coming for y’all Just wait and see… I love that for her 👏🙌🔥,” another person wrote.

“As someone who just graduated last weekend with this same degree I’m in tears for her!!!! 😭🖤 I know Caleb was right there with here walking across that stage!!” someone else wrote.

Arrests made in fatal hazing case as family pushes for legislative reform

In March, news broke that her son Caleb died during the new member intake process of the Greek fraternity Omega Psi Phi. As Blavity reported, those allegedly responsible for his passing are Caleb McCray (23), Kyle Thurman (25) and Isaiah Smith (28). The three men were arrested the following month for the roles they played in the off-campus hazing ritual that led to the 20-year-old’s death. Additionally, the three men were expelled from their chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

McCray, who allegedly punched Caleb in his chest multiple times, after which the victim appeared to fall and have a seizure, per the arrest warrants, is charged with felony criminal hazing and manslaughter. The latter two are facing prosecution for felony criminal hazing.

According to the Gordie Center, over 100 people have lost their lives due to hazing activities in the United States since January 2000. And 76% of hazing-related deaths were connected to fraternities, per data gathered from Hank Nuwer’s Unofficial Hazing Deaths Database Clearinghouse.

In response to the tragic incident, Caleb’s family has partnered with Louisiana State Rep. Delisha Boyd, the lawmaker behind the Caleb Wilson Act, a bill designed to prevent hazing.