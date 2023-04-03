Three fraternity members charged in connection with the alleged hazing death of Caleb Wilson were expelled from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Caleb McCray and Kyle Thurman were expelled via the Beta Sigma chapter, while Isaiah Smith was expelled via the Lambda Alpha chapter, according to WBRZ. Their names are listed on the organization’s website under the “Expelled Persons” directory.

The three members’ alleged involvement with Wilson’s death

McCray, Thurman and Smith were expelled following their alleged involvement in the death of Wilson, a Southern University student who died in March. Smith had the title of “Dean of Pledges” for the chapter and was in charge of the new members when Wilson died, according to WBRZ.

Omega Psi Phi expels 3 men arrested in Southern University student Caleb Wilson's hazing death https://t.co/EpmUuyC51w — Louisiana First News (@LAFirstNews) April 18, 2025

He and Thurman were charged with felony hazing, while McCray was charged with manslaughter and felony hazing.

Wilson died after attending an off-campus pledge event for the fraternity. He was allegedly punched in the chest as part of an initiation ritual, which led to a seizure and death.

Caleb Wilson’s family is raising awareness about hazing

Since Wilson’s death, his family has put up billboards across New Orleans to draw attention to the incident and hazing. The campaign started while Omega Psi Phi members are in the city for their Ninth District Meeting.

“Caleb Wilson. He had a future. Hazing took it away,” one sign reads, according to WWL Louisiana.

His family has been in touch with Louisiana State Representative Delisha Boyd, who introduced the Caleb Wilson Act to prevent hazing.