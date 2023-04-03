USA Today reported that Newsom initially banned thin shopping bags from all statewide stores nearly ten years ago, leading consumers to rely on thicker, reusable, and recyclable alternatives. However, the new SB 1053 legislation is more stringent, seeking to reduce unnecessary waste and protect the environment.

What does the plastic bag ban mean?

California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, one of several principal co-authors on the bill, emphasized that the plastic bag ban represents a positive step forward in helping the ecosystem.

“We deserve a cleaner future for our communities, our children and our earth,” Bauer-Kahan said in a news release statement shared on Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s, D-Encinitas, website. “It’s time for us to get rid of these plastic bags and continue to move forward with a more pollution-free environment.”