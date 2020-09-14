Spectrum News 1 reported that the California Assembly adjourned Saturday night to end the legislative year without passing two critical reparations proposals the state Senate had approved. SB 1403 would have created the California American Freedmen Affairs agency tasked with administering reparations programs within the state. SB 1331 would have established a new state fund for reparations efforts. However, the California Black Legislative Caucus decided not to bring either bill to a vote before the legislative session ended. Reparations advocates who had traveled to Sacramento to support the bills were angered that the Assembly refused to vote on both proposals and protested the decision at the capitol.

Various politicians and activists passed around blame for the failure to vote on the proposals. State Sen. Steven Bradford, who has been a long-term advocate of reparations efforts in California, claimed that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office had proposed unacceptable changes, most notably changing the proposal for a Freedman Affairs agency to one for another study on reparations to be conducted through California State University. Bradford rejected the change and argued there were enough votes to pass the bills as they existed, even if Newsom threatened to veto it without the changes. The Black Caucus, however, denied the veto threat as the reason for shelving the bill, stating that “the caucus was unable to participate in the legislative process collectively and only recently became aware of the concerns and issues with the bill.”