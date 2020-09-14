California‘s movement toward implementing reparations for slavery and anti-Black racism hit an abrupt roadblock as the state’s Assembly adjourned without a vote on two of the most important measures emerging from the state’s Reparations Task Force. As the fate of the largest reparations initiative in the United States remains uncertain, Black state legislators are pointing fingers at the governor’s office and each other for the failure to advance.
Two key reparations bills shelved over disagreements
Spectrum News 1 reported that the California Assembly adjourned Saturday night to end the legislative year without passing two critical reparations proposals the state Senate had approved. SB 1403 would have created the California American Freedmen Affairs agency tasked with administering reparations programs within the state. SB 1331 would have established a new state fund for reparations efforts. However, the California Black Legislative Caucus decided not to bring either bill to a vote before the legislative session ended. Reparations advocates who had traveled to Sacramento to support the bills were angered that the Assembly refused to vote on both proposals and protested the decision at the capitol.
Various politicians and activists passed around blame for the failure to vote on the proposals. State Sen. Steven Bradford, who has been a long-term advocate of reparations efforts in California, claimed that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office had proposed unacceptable changes, most notably changing the proposal for a Freedman Affairs agency to one for another study on reparations to be conducted through California State University. Bradford rejected the change and argued there were enough votes to pass the bills as they existed, even if Newsom threatened to veto it without the changes. The Black Caucus, however, denied the veto threat as the reason for shelving the bill, stating that “the caucus was unable to participate in the legislative process collectively and only recently became aware of the concerns and issues with the bill.”
“They’re killing the bills because they’re scared of the governor.”
Years-long reparations exploration produces mixed results so far
This apparent split between Bradford, the Black Caucus and the governor’s office abruptly halted a years-long reparations process in the state. California first established a reparations task force in 2020 to explore the history of slavery and racism in the state and propose potential remedial actions. The process continued to advance even after disagreements over who would be deemed eligible for reparations. In June, the California Legislative Black Caucus introduced 14 bills related to the reparations efforts and began campaigning to support the legislation.
Some parts of the reparations package have passed. Earlier this summer, Newsom signed a state budget that included $12 million for reparations efforts without specifying how the funds would be allocated or administered. In late August, the Assembly unanimously passed a bill for California to issue a formal apology for its role in condoning slavery in its territory and for other anti-Black racism. The Legislature also passed a land restitution proposal in August. Under the bill, California would set up a process to allow claimants to demonstrate that they lost property due to racist enforcement of eminent domain policy, and successful applications would lead to compensation from the government. However, it’s unclear how this measure could operate without a reparations agency to administer the program or funding allocated for it.
For now, then, the nation’s largest reparations effort has been thrown into limbo. If Bradford, other Black state legislators and the governor sort out the relevant details, a push toward a widespread reparations program in California might come back to life. But it’s currently unclear when or if such an agreement is forthcoming.