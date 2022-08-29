Parker was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2008 WNBA draft and played for the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces throughout her incredible career. She is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the league as one of the top 10 players of all time regarding stats per the WNBA’s website. As Blavity reported, Parker announced on April 28 that she would be retiring from the WNBA after years in the league.