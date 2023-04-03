The sons of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer are heading to Duke to start their collegiate basketball careers. Cameron and Cayden Boozer have left their mark on high school basketball and are following in their father’s footsteps by joining his alma mater.
“I’m proud of them. They’ve worked their butts off for this moment,” Carlos Boozer said in an interview with ESPN. “Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn’t be any prouder. It’s going to be a fun journey.”
The 17-year-old twins also visited the University of Miami and the University of Florida before deciding on Duke.
They are grateful to be joining the team together and know it may not always be the case as they pursue their careers.
“Since I’ve always had my brother by my side, I’ve known that I can get through anything because I’ve always had someone I can trust,” Cayden told Sports Illustrated. “I won’t be able to have that if we’re not on the same team in the NBA, which is probably unlikely, but I’m going to savor these moments while they last.”
The Boozer twins are Duke University’s first commitments in the 2025 class. Cayden is the university’s first five-star point guard since Jeremy Roach in 2020, while Cameron has been considered one of the top prospects in high school basketball.
They both won three state championship titles with Christopher Columbus High in Miami and each took home two gold medals playing with USA Basketball. Cameron has won two Florida Mr. Basketball awards and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2023. Cayden led the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring of 2023 with 6.5 assists per game.
The twins have known from the start not to get caught up in the hype surrounding their success thus far. Their mother CeCe Boozer says this is thanks to them growing up in a basketball-focused family.
“Being surrounded by a basketball family that has been through the entire journey and continues to be in this business, you tend to look at things from a very different perspective,” she told Sports Illustrated. “I think a lot of people, especially in the high school journey, get really caught up in the hype of the moment. [Cameron and Cayden] knew from the beginning that this is not the ultimate moment.”
She also said that the twins tried out several sports like soccer, baseball, football and ice hockey before finding their passion in basketball.
“They’ve fought for [their identity] their entire life,” CeCe added. “Even though they did everything together, I made sure that they were both allowed to be their own person.”