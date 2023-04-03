“I’m proud of them. They’ve worked their butts off for this moment,” Carlos Boozer said in an interview with ESPN. “Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn’t be any prouder. It’s going to be a fun journey.”

The 17-year-old twins also visited the University of Miami and the University of Florida before deciding on Duke.