Carnival Cruise Line faces backlash over its new onboard policy changes unveiled in early June, with some critics accusing the world’s largest cruise line of enforcing overly strict rules that racially target Black passengers.

The “Have Fun. Be Safe.” guidelines outline an extensive list of rules for passengers, including a 1 a.m. curfew for minors 17 and under, a ban on loud noise or shouting in hallways, restrictions on non-electric handheld fans and outside drinks in nightclubs, as well as no cannabis onboard, no smoking in undesignated areas and more.

In one of the rules, guests are advised to use earphones when watching television shows or movies and listening to music in public. The popular Bluetooth portable speakers that many people use in outdoor areas are also restricted. This move has prompted some Black travelers on social media to accuse the cruise line of targeting those who listen to specific genres of music.

📌New Rules on Carnival Cruises targeting Loud Music, People, Hazardous Fans, Children on the Loose and More😅 @KABBFOX29 @News4SA pic.twitter.com/0DhfpBhOrx — Darian Trotter-Thomas (@DarianTrotter) June 7, 2025

Black cruisers on social media respond to Carnival’s policies

According to the Daily Dot, some Black cruisers on social media have stated that Carnival is cracking down on DJs playing rap and hip-hop music. However, the company insists that those accusations are untrue.

“Our DJs play a wide variety of music, including hip-hop,” the cruise line told the outlet.

TikToker @kiarajaxn posted a video last week, calling out Carnival over its policy changes that she feels are aimed at Black cruisers and responding to another TikTok user who commented they were glad the cruise line instituted the new policies because they said they don’t listen to rap.

“So because you don’t listen to a genre of music, now the cruise ship just cannot play that genre anymore?” she asked in the nearly two-minute clip, mentioning that fights never happen in the clubs, where the music plays, but instead occur in hallways and pool decks, with drinking often being a contributing factor.

In another post, @kiarajaxn mentioned that she canceled her Carnival cruise to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday because of the now-controversial guidelines.

“When people book Carnival, they know what they’re booking,” she said. “They know they are booking a ‘turn up’ cruise. Period. Everybody on there is looking to have a good time, party, and have fun.”

Carnival spokesperson speaks out

Matt Lupoli, senior manager of public relations at Carnival Cruise Line, attributed the backlash the company is receiving from the media.

“Unfortunately, certain media outlets have blown this matter out of proportion,” Lupoli told Parade.

“We have always had a wide variety of entertainment options and for the last several years we have communicated our expectations about guest behavior,” he added.