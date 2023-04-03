When and where did the fight happen?

The altercation happened aboard the Carnival Sunrise on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., heading to Half Moon Bay in the Bahamas. A video showed several passengers throwing chairs and fists on the lido deck near the pizzeria toward the back of the ship, The Street reported.

Carnival’s security teams quickly de-escalated the incident, reinforcing its zero tolerance policy. The cruise line confirmed that the passengers involved in the brawl have been permanently banned from future travel with the company.