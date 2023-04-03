A recent fight aboard a Carnival cruise ship to the Bahamas prompted the cruise line’s security teams to reinforce its guidelines to passengers about proper behavior and code of conduct.
When and where did the fight happen?
The altercation happened aboard the Carnival Sunrise on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., heading to Half Moon Bay in the Bahamas. A video showed several passengers throwing chairs and fists on the lido deck near the pizzeria toward the back of the ship, The Street reported.
Carnival’s security teams quickly de-escalated the incident, reinforcing its zero tolerance policy. The cruise line confirmed that the passengers involved in the brawl have been permanently banned from future travel with the company.
Carnival guidelines were sent to all passengers onboard
The cruise line’s “Have Fun, Be Safe“ guidelines were sent to every passenger aboard the ship, warning that failure to follow the rules would result in a ban.
“Any guest who violates these policies or whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests and crew will be fined, disembarked at their own expense, and banned from sailing on Carnival in the future,“ the letter states.
What caused the brawl?
While the cause of the altercation remains unclear, the cruise was midway through a four-day trip from Miami to the Bahamas, according to OutKick.
A passenger not involved in the incident shared a photo and wrote, “I’m staying a couple of doors away from him. The man is locked up in his room with security outside 24/7.”
A Carnival incident happened in Texas in April
According to Travel Noire, 24 passengers were involved in a violent brawl that happened at the terminal in Galveston, Texas, on April 29.
A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing several passengers pushing through a crowd in the disembarkation area before the situation turned violent. People were seen punching and shoving, with some knocked to the ground as luggage and other objects were scattered across the floor.
Carnival announced that every passenger involved in the incident was permanently banned from traveling with the cruise line.